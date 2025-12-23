From Tragedy to Transformation: Defib Hawaii Launches New Life-Saving Training Mission Across the Islands
Defib Hawaii is a Honolulu-based emergency training provider dedicated to empowering the local community with life-saving skills. Owned and operated by Syrina Rostash, a veteran flight nurse and paramedic, the company was born out of a personal mission to prevent families from experiencing the tragedy of sudden cardiac arrest without help.
Honolulu, HI, December 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In Hawaii, the average response time for emergency services can be up to 20 minutes, a critical window where every second determines whether a life is saved or lost. To bridge this gap, Defib Hawaii is officially announcing its expanded mission to provide high-quality, American Heart Association (AHA) certified training and AED accessibility.
For Syrina Rostash, Owner of Defib Hawaii, this isn’t just a business, it’s a calling. A former flight nurse, ICU nurse, and paramedic, Syrina’s life was forever changed in 2017 when she lost her brother to a sudden heart attack at the age of 50. In his final moments, bystanders stood by, unsure and unable to help.
“Watching your own family suffer because people didn't have the tools or the confidence to act is a pain I don’t want any other ohana to go through,” says Syrina Rostash. “At Defib Hawaii, we aren't just checking boxes for certifications. We are empowering our neighbors, our teachers, and our healthcare workers to be the heroes our community needs.”
Defib Hawaii is revolutionizing the way CPR is taught in the islands by ditching the stiff, intimidating classroom vibe. Their "non-judgmental" approach combines elite clinical expertise with island hospitality, complete with realistic simulation equipment, snacks, and "good vibes."
What Defib Hawaii Brings to the Table:
Expert Instruction: Led by a team of paramedics, nurses, and nurse practitioners with decades of real-world experience.
Comprehensive Courses: AHA-certified training in BLS, ACLS, PALS, and First Aid, as well as a "Free Keiki CPR" course for the youth.
AED Advocacy: Guiding businesses and organizations through the selection and maintenance of Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) to ensure life-saving tech is always within reach.
Mobile & Flexible Training: Serving Oahu and the outer islands with on-site group training for businesses, schools, and clinics.
With a 100% pass guarantee and same-day certification, Defib Hawaii is committed to making sure that no one in Hawaii ever has to feel helpless in an emergency.
“Our mission is simple,” Syrina Rostash adds. “We want to make CPR literacy as common as the Aloha spirit.”
For more information, to book a class, or to inquire about AED sales, visit Defib Hawaii’s Official Website or call (808) 479-8993.
About Defib Hawaii: Based in Honolulu, Defib Hawaii is a premier provider of American Heart Association CPR, AED, and first aid training. Founded by veteran medical professional Syrina Rostash, the company provides evidence-based, hands-on education designed to empower individuals and healthcare professionals to save lives with confidence.
Contact
Syrina Rostash
808-479-8993
https://www.cprtraininghawaii.com
