Dr. Nagesh Borse Joins ICHRRF International Advisory Board
Washington, DC, December 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The ICHRRF is very pleased to welcome Dr. Nagesh Borse to the ICHRRF International Advisory Board. He brings with him tremendous scholarship and professional expertise. He will serve as a beacon of hope, guidance and determination for social justice, ethical governance, public health, equitable access to health among vulnerable populations, human rights and religious freedom to their team. He will also be mentoring their "Ved P Nanda fellowship program" trainees in the field of equitable access to health, ethical governance, and public health.
Dr. Nagesh Borse is a global health executive with over 20 years of experience leading health and development programs in the US and low- and middle-income countries. He currently serves as Deputy State Epidemiologist at the DC Department of Health, where he focuses on epidemic investigations, disease monitoring, planning, and evaluation to strengthen public health systems and protect vulnerable communities in the District.
Dr. Borse earned his PhD from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and holds master’s degrees in Epidemiology and International Relations. He trained as an Epidemic Intelligence Service (EIS) officer at the CDC, where he led outbreak investigations including the H1N1 response in Seattle and King County. His career includes leadership roles at WHO, USAID, and global NGOs, managing multimillion-dollar initiatives in HIV, humanitarian assistance, pharmaceutical procurement, and digital health innovation.
Recognized for his ability to bridge science, policy, and practice, Dr. Borse has led HIV preexposure prophylaxis for high-risk adolescent girls and young women in Africa as well as built procurement systems for medicines, shaped responses to health emergencies, and advanced equity-focused programs that expand access to care. His work is grounded in a lifelong commitment to ensuring that vulnerable populations worldwide receive the health services they need to assist.
Dr. Borse’s academic credentials include a PhD in Global Health from Johns Hopkins University, an MA in International Relations from Syracuse University, and an MS in Epidemiology from Michigan State University, among other degrees. His voluntary commitment to global causes is equally remarkable, with board-level involvement in health-focused NGOs.
At ICHRRF, Dr. Borse contributes his multidisciplinary expertise to promote human rights, ethical governance, and equitable healthcare access for vulnerable populations worldwide.
Dr. Nagesh Borse is a global health executive with over 20 years of experience leading health and development programs in the US and low- and middle-income countries. He currently serves as Deputy State Epidemiologist at the DC Department of Health, where he focuses on epidemic investigations, disease monitoring, planning, and evaluation to strengthen public health systems and protect vulnerable communities in the District.
Dr. Borse earned his PhD from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and holds master’s degrees in Epidemiology and International Relations. He trained as an Epidemic Intelligence Service (EIS) officer at the CDC, where he led outbreak investigations including the H1N1 response in Seattle and King County. His career includes leadership roles at WHO, USAID, and global NGOs, managing multimillion-dollar initiatives in HIV, humanitarian assistance, pharmaceutical procurement, and digital health innovation.
Recognized for his ability to bridge science, policy, and practice, Dr. Borse has led HIV preexposure prophylaxis for high-risk adolescent girls and young women in Africa as well as built procurement systems for medicines, shaped responses to health emergencies, and advanced equity-focused programs that expand access to care. His work is grounded in a lifelong commitment to ensuring that vulnerable populations worldwide receive the health services they need to assist.
Dr. Borse’s academic credentials include a PhD in Global Health from Johns Hopkins University, an MA in International Relations from Syracuse University, and an MS in Epidemiology from Michigan State University, among other degrees. His voluntary commitment to global causes is equally remarkable, with board-level involvement in health-focused NGOs.
At ICHRRF, Dr. Borse contributes his multidisciplinary expertise to promote human rights, ethical governance, and equitable healthcare access for vulnerable populations worldwide.
Contact
ICHRRFContact
Erik Kalasunas
(202) 656-5706
ichrrf.org
Erik Kalasunas
(202) 656-5706
ichrrf.org
Categories