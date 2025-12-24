NEEDS Online Launches "The Gignomist," a Global News Platform Focused on Emerging Technologies
NEEDS Online Pvt. Ltd. has launched "The Gignomist," a global digital news media platform dedicated to covering emerging technologies, artificial intelligence, robotics, cybersecurity, gaming, and the rapidly evolving gig economy.
Gilgit, Pakistan, December 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- NEEDS Online Pvt. Ltd., a content marketing and advertising agency, has announced the launch of The Gignomist, a global digital news media platform dedicated to covering emerging technologies, artificial intelligence, robotics, cybersecurity, gaming, and the rapidly evolving gig economy.
The concept for The Gignomist was initiated by Mr. Ghulam Rehman, founder and CEO of NEEDS Online in April 2025, and after testing multiple domain options and refining its strategic direction, the platform officially went live November 2025. The launch marks a significant milestone for NEEDS Online Pvt. Ltd. as it expands its media and publishing footprint beyond client services.
In a statement, Founder and Editor-in-Chief Ghulam Rehman said The Gignomist is positioned as a knowledge-driven platform designed to inform, inspire and empower professionals, entrepreneurs, students, freelancers and innovators navigating the rapidly evolving digital economy. He said the platform goes beyond editorial coverage by supporting B2B marketing, lead generation and public relations initiatives for organizations seeking visibility in technology-driven markets.
At its current stage, The Gignomist is focused on building a strong editorial and digital foundation. Core activities include daily website updates, a weekly newsletter, a monthly digital magazine, and consistent social media publishing. Priority efforts are being directed toward strengthening the website, enhancing search visibility, and integrating AI-driven tools to improve content efficiency and audience engagement. Social media expansion is planned to scale in the coming phase.
As a flagship media product of NEEDS Online Pvt. Ltd., The Gignomist reflects the company’s long-term vision of combining content, technology, and strategic communication. The leadership of NEEDS Online. has acknowledged the dedication and collaborative efforts of its internal team in bringing the project from concept to launch.
About NEEDS Online
NEEDS Online Pvt. Ltd. is a digital marketing and advertising agency specializing in sales and marketing content, digital strategy, media, branding, lead generation, and PR solutions for businesses and organizations worldwide.
About The Gignomist
The Gignomist is a digital media news platform providing authoritative coverage on emerging tech, AI, robotics, cybersecurity, gaming, and the evolving gig economy.
