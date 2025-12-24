Pennington Biomedical Research Center Celebrates a Year of Small Shifts
New themes and resources coming in 2026.
Baton Rouge, LA, December 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- As 2025 draws to a close, LSU's Pennington Biomedical Research Center is proud to look back on a full year of its Small Shifts campaign—an initiative designed to show that small, manageable changes in daily routines can lead to major improvements in health, well-being and overall quality of life.
Mind & Mood: Strengthening Inner Wellness
This year, Small Shifts highlighted the powerful role mental health and sleep play in overall wellness. From mindful breathing breaks to gratitude practices, Pennington Biomedical encouraged habits that foster mental clarity and emotional balance. Consistent sleep routines—such as regular bedtimes, reduced screen time before bed, and calming pre-sleep rituals—were promoted for their profound impact on both mental and physical health.
"Sleep is complex, but it affects everything," said Associate Professor Dr. Prachi Singh, director of the Pennington Biomedical's Sleep and Cardiometabolic Health Lab. "Your mental health and your physical health, everything is interconnected."
Nutrition: Building Balance One Bite at a Time
While diet fads come and go, the Small Shifts campaign focused on sustainable nutrition habits—simple, realistic adjustments to eating patterns that support long-term health.
Pennington Biomedical researchers encouraged drinking more water and staying hydrated; choosing a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins; and embracing mindful eating by slowing down, savoring meals and recognizing satiety cues.
"A common misconception is that good nutrition is all or nothing," said Pennington Biomedical Registered Dietitian Renee Stelzer, Director of the research center's Metabolic Kitchen. "There's an old saying, 'Don't let perfect get in the way of good,' and it really applies here."
Movement & Physical Activity: Progress Through Consistency
In 2025, Small Shifts emphasized that fitness doesn't require drastic transformations—just a commitment to regular, manageable movement.
Campaign themes encouraged incorporating light activity into daily routines, such as short walks, stretching, or using "deskercise" during work breaks.
"If you make moving a habit, those benefits will eventually add up. If you can get up from a sitting position at least once every 30 minutes to an hour, you've gotten a good start. That doesn't mean you have to do sit-ups or push-ups in your cubicle, though. There are alternatives," said Professor Robert Newton Jr., director of the Preventive Behavioral Medicine Lab. "If you work downtown or in an area with restaurants, walk to lunch. If you take your lunch to work, try to carve out time before or after you eat to get your heart rate up."
Looking Ahead—The Next Chapter of Small Shifts
With the success of the campaign this year, the "Small Shifts squad" at Pennington Biomedical is already designing new themes and resources for 2026. The message remains simple: small shifts lead to big results. Pennington Biomedical invites the community to stay engaged, keep building healthy habits, and continue sharing their journey.
To take part in Pennington Biomedical's "Small Shifts" campaign, people are encouraged to sign up online at pbrc.edu/smallshifts. Upon signing up, participants will receive a free health journal with helpful resources, a habit tracker, a meal planner and recipes from Pennington Biomedical's Metabolic Research Kitchen.
Additionally, participants will receive monthly "Small Shifts" messages in which researchers will provide guidance through new small shifts. Participants' names will be entered into monthly drawings for giveaways, including water bottles, T-shirts, Bluetooth earphones and other prizes.
