AccuQuilt GO! Bolt™ Electric Cutter Wins 2025 GOOD DESIGN® Award

Omaha, NE, December 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- AccuQuilt®, the leader in fabric-cutting innovation for quilters and makers, is proud to announce that its GO! Bolt™ Electric Fabric Cutter has been awarded a 2025 GOOD DESIGN® Award in the Household category. The GO! Bolt was listed first within the category, underscoring its standout design excellence among global submissions.
Founded in Chicago in 1950 by renowned designers Eero Saarinen and Charles and Ray Eames, GOOD DESIGN remains the world’s oldest and most internationally recognized program honoring design excellence. The award celebrates products that demonstrate superior design, innovation, sustainability and unmatched functionality.
The concept for the GO! Bolt Electric Fabric Cutter grew out of AccuQuilt’s ongoing commitment to making quilting more accessible without sacrificing precision or performance. As more quilters sought electric cutting solutions that fit comfortably into smaller studios, classrooms and shared creative spaces, AccuQuilt identified an opportunity to rethink what an electric fabric cutter could be.
The GO! Bolt was designed in collaboration with Fahrenheit Design and engineered by Pump Studios, both based in Austin, Texas. Working alongside AccuQuilt’s internal product team, the partners focused on balancing power, portability and ease of use, creating a cutter that fits naturally into how quilters work today.
What emerged was the GO! Bolt Electric Fabric Cutter. Designed to deliver fast, accurate cuts while reducing physical strain, the GO! Bolt offers a compact, portable footprint and intuitive operation that supports quilters across experience levels. It is a powerful yet approachable cutter that reflects AccuQuilt’s continued focus on user-centered design and real-world usability.
“This award is a tremendous honor and a testament to our team’s dedication to thoughtful design and meaningful innovation,” said Lynn Gibney, Chief Brand and Product Officer at AccuQuilt. “The GO! Bolt was created to remove barriers and bring more joy to the quilting process, and being recognized by GOOD DESIGN affirms that mission on a global stage.”
The 2025 GOOD DESIGN Awards received submissions from leading manufacturers and design firms across more than 55 countries. Following an extensive review process, the 75th annual GOOD DESIGN jury selected more than 1,100 designs worthy of recognition for design excellence.
The GO! Bolt Electric Cutter joins a distinguished group of products recognized by GOOD DESIGN for advancing design excellence and improving everyday experiences through form and function.
For more information about the AccuQuilt GO! Bolt Electric Cutter, visit www.accuquilt.com.
