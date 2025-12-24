AccuQuilt GO! Bolt™ Electric Cutter Wins 2025 GOOD DESIGN® Award

AccuQuilt announced its GO! Bolt Electric Fabric Cutter has won a 2025 GOOD DESIGN Award in the Household category, earning top placement for design excellence. Created to make quilting more accessible without sacrificing precision, the compact cutter balances power, portability and ease of use. Designed with Fahrenheit Design and engineered by Pump Studios, the GO! Bolt delivers fast, accurate cuts while reducing physical strain for quilters in real-world spaces.