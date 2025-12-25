MishLenn Announces the Premiere of a New Audiovisual Show Born in Bali

MishLenn is an international audiovisual duo redefining the boundaries of electronic performance by blending Techno, Trance, storytelling, and visual art into a single immersive experience. Formed by Michael Ditis and Lena Bortnik, the project was born in Bali — a place where all elements of their vision finally aligned, transforming ideas into a fully realized live show.