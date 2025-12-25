2025 Was a Year of Success for Pennington Biomedical, Filled with Scientific Discoveries, Impactful New Collaborations and Strategic New Hires
Efforts taken by Pennington Biomedical researchers and leaders place the Center on course of further advancements in 2026.
Baton Rouge, LA, December 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Since the early days of January through December, the research scientists, faculty, staff and leadership of Pennington Biomedical Research Center helped make this year one of the most impactful in the Center’s near 40-year history.
“2025 was filled with impressive accomplishments, and I could not be prouder of our researchers, scientists, and supporting staff”, said Dr. John Kirwan, Executive Director of Pennington Biomedical. “As a global leader in obesity, metabolic health, and nutrition research, Pennington Biomedical is uniquely positioned to advance understanding of today's most pressing health challenges – from GLP-1 weight loss drugs to Alzheimer's disease to cancer. This year brought groundbreaking discoveries, world-class speakers, and community engagement that extended our impact across Louisiana and around the world.”
In a year of federal funding challenges, researchers secured a total of 50 new awards, including several multimillion-dollar studies in obesity, metabolism, theranostics and pediatric health. The Center successfully renegotiated or reinstated multiple federal grants, preserving program continuity. Current active funding from federal sources exceeded $55 million in 2025.
In addition to funding successes, the scientific impact of the Center was in the global Lancet Commission, which featured input from 56 researchers from around the world, including three Pennington Biomedical faculty members – Dr. Eric Ravussin, Dr. Philip Schauer and Dr. John Kirwan. The commission introduced two new diagnostic categories for obesity based on objective measures of illness at the individual level; “clinical obesity” – a chronic disease associated with ongoing organ dysfunction due to obesity alone, and “pre-clinical obesity,” which is associated with a variable level of health risk, but no ongoing illness. Pennington Biomedical served as the North American satellite hub for the worldwide announcement. Additional landmark publications from Pennington Biomedical faculty were published in leading research journals, such as Nature Medicine, Cell Metabolism, and the Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology.
In the vein of published work, several faculty members were recognized among the world’s most highly cited researchers, solidifying the Center’s global standing: Dr. Steven Heymsfield, Dr. Peter Katzmarzyk, Dr. Eric Ravussin and Dr. Donna Ryan. These recognitions were among many additional awards and accolades presented to faculty, such as a $150,000 Fellowship from the American Heart Association for Postdoctoral Fellow Dr. Kaja Falkenhain, and a $250,000 award for Dr. Yun Shen from LSU and Our Lady of the Lake Health’s Collaboration in Action Program, which will support research into using AI to explore hypertension management in Type 2 diabetes care.
Additionally, Dr. Steven Heymsfield received LSU’s highest faculty honor, as he was designated as an LSU Boyd Professor. Dr. Catherine Champagne was named an Excellence in Nutrition Fellow, and Dr. Leanne Redman received the McCollum Award, both from the American Society of Nutrition.
Pennington Biomedical welcomed new additions to its faculty in 2025. Dr. Stefan Pasiakos joined the Center in May 2025 to lead the Center for Human Performance Optimization. Physician and Nuclear Oncologist Dr. Adithya Hari joined Pennington Biomedical, adding to its strategic expansion of the Cancer Metabolism program. After five years as a postdoctoral fellow in the Reproductive Endocrinology and Women’s Health, Dr. Emily Flanagan also joined the faculty as an Assistant Professor in May. Dr. Timothy Gilbert also joined the Center this year and serves as the director for the newly launched Advanced Endocrinology and Diabetes Clinic at Pennington Biomedical.
These faculty were among the 38 new research hires who joined the Center, bolstering programs across the basic, clinical and population science divisions. The Scientific Education division supported 36 postdoctoral researchers, and hosted several symposia and training programs, including the NIDDK Methods Course, all intended to support and prepare the next generation of research scientists.
The Center welcomed a funding renewal for its Metabolic Basis of Disease Center of Biomedical Research Excellence, or COBRE. The renewal of COBRE represents a $10.9 million investment from the National Institutes of Health over five years to expand the intellectual, scientific and technical infrastructure that supports the study of metabolic components of disease states.
In October, Pennington Biomedical announced that the Louisiana Environmental influences on Child Health Outcomes, or ECHO, would receive renewed federal funding of $13 million over five years to support its efforts to increase research into health issues facing children.
Additionally, Pennington Biomedical opened its doors to the Greater Baton Rouge community and delivered its research discoveries to communities across Louisiana. Annual events, including the Senior Black American Health Fair, the Wellness Day for Women, and the Men’s Health Summit, all saw record attendance this year. Greaux Healthy, the public service initiative developed in partnership with the State of Louisiana, officially launched its Road Sheauxs to engage with communities and showcase the available resources developed to help prevent and treat childhood obesity. The Greaux Healthy team was also instrumental in bringing back Pennington Biomedical’s popular Childhood Obesity Conference in October.
“2025 was filled with impressive accomplishments, and I could not be prouder of our researchers, scientists, and supporting staff”, said Dr. John Kirwan, Executive Director of Pennington Biomedical. “As a global leader in obesity, metabolic health, and nutrition research, Pennington Biomedical is uniquely positioned to advance understanding of today's most pressing health challenges – from GLP-1 weight loss drugs to Alzheimer's disease to cancer. This year brought groundbreaking discoveries, world-class speakers, and community engagement that extended our impact across Louisiana and around the world.”
In a year of federal funding challenges, researchers secured a total of 50 new awards, including several multimillion-dollar studies in obesity, metabolism, theranostics and pediatric health. The Center successfully renegotiated or reinstated multiple federal grants, preserving program continuity. Current active funding from federal sources exceeded $55 million in 2025.
In addition to funding successes, the scientific impact of the Center was in the global Lancet Commission, which featured input from 56 researchers from around the world, including three Pennington Biomedical faculty members – Dr. Eric Ravussin, Dr. Philip Schauer and Dr. John Kirwan. The commission introduced two new diagnostic categories for obesity based on objective measures of illness at the individual level; “clinical obesity” – a chronic disease associated with ongoing organ dysfunction due to obesity alone, and “pre-clinical obesity,” which is associated with a variable level of health risk, but no ongoing illness. Pennington Biomedical served as the North American satellite hub for the worldwide announcement. Additional landmark publications from Pennington Biomedical faculty were published in leading research journals, such as Nature Medicine, Cell Metabolism, and the Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology.
In the vein of published work, several faculty members were recognized among the world’s most highly cited researchers, solidifying the Center’s global standing: Dr. Steven Heymsfield, Dr. Peter Katzmarzyk, Dr. Eric Ravussin and Dr. Donna Ryan. These recognitions were among many additional awards and accolades presented to faculty, such as a $150,000 Fellowship from the American Heart Association for Postdoctoral Fellow Dr. Kaja Falkenhain, and a $250,000 award for Dr. Yun Shen from LSU and Our Lady of the Lake Health’s Collaboration in Action Program, which will support research into using AI to explore hypertension management in Type 2 diabetes care.
Additionally, Dr. Steven Heymsfield received LSU’s highest faculty honor, as he was designated as an LSU Boyd Professor. Dr. Catherine Champagne was named an Excellence in Nutrition Fellow, and Dr. Leanne Redman received the McCollum Award, both from the American Society of Nutrition.
Pennington Biomedical welcomed new additions to its faculty in 2025. Dr. Stefan Pasiakos joined the Center in May 2025 to lead the Center for Human Performance Optimization. Physician and Nuclear Oncologist Dr. Adithya Hari joined Pennington Biomedical, adding to its strategic expansion of the Cancer Metabolism program. After five years as a postdoctoral fellow in the Reproductive Endocrinology and Women’s Health, Dr. Emily Flanagan also joined the faculty as an Assistant Professor in May. Dr. Timothy Gilbert also joined the Center this year and serves as the director for the newly launched Advanced Endocrinology and Diabetes Clinic at Pennington Biomedical.
These faculty were among the 38 new research hires who joined the Center, bolstering programs across the basic, clinical and population science divisions. The Scientific Education division supported 36 postdoctoral researchers, and hosted several symposia and training programs, including the NIDDK Methods Course, all intended to support and prepare the next generation of research scientists.
The Center welcomed a funding renewal for its Metabolic Basis of Disease Center of Biomedical Research Excellence, or COBRE. The renewal of COBRE represents a $10.9 million investment from the National Institutes of Health over five years to expand the intellectual, scientific and technical infrastructure that supports the study of metabolic components of disease states.
In October, Pennington Biomedical announced that the Louisiana Environmental influences on Child Health Outcomes, or ECHO, would receive renewed federal funding of $13 million over five years to support its efforts to increase research into health issues facing children.
Additionally, Pennington Biomedical opened its doors to the Greater Baton Rouge community and delivered its research discoveries to communities across Louisiana. Annual events, including the Senior Black American Health Fair, the Wellness Day for Women, and the Men’s Health Summit, all saw record attendance this year. Greaux Healthy, the public service initiative developed in partnership with the State of Louisiana, officially launched its Road Sheauxs to engage with communities and showcase the available resources developed to help prevent and treat childhood obesity. The Greaux Healthy team was also instrumental in bringing back Pennington Biomedical’s popular Childhood Obesity Conference in October.
Contact
Pennington Biomedical Research CenterContact
Ernie Ballard
225-763-2677
www.pbrc.edu
Ernie Ballard
225-763-2677
www.pbrc.edu
Categories