Steve D. deGuzman Caps Record-Setting 2025 by Shifting Business to Orchard; Targets Boulder Market Expansion for 2026

Following a record-setting 2025, 20-year real estate veteran Steve D. deGuzman is moving his business to Orchard and announcing a strategic expansion into the Boulder, CO market for 2026. By leveraging Orchard’s platform—which saw 900% agent growth in 2024—deGuzman will offer his clients the "Move First" program, providing unparalleled certainty in the Front Range’s competitive landscape as he scales his elite production to new heights.