Steve D. deGuzman Caps Record-Setting 2025 by Shifting Business to Orchard; Targets Boulder Market Expansion for 2026
Following a record-setting 2025, 20-year real estate veteran Steve D. deGuzman is moving his business to Orchard and announcing a strategic expansion into the Boulder, CO market for 2026. By leveraging Orchard’s platform—which saw 900% agent growth in 2024—deGuzman will offer his clients the "Move First" program, providing unparalleled certainty in the Front Range’s competitive landscape as he scales his elite production to new heights.
Boulder, CO, December 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Following a record-setting 2025 in real estate production, Steve D. deGuzman has announced a strategic shift in his business operations for the new year. DeGuzman, a 20-year veteran of the Colorado real estate market, is moving his business to Orchard as a Broker Associate, making the Boulder market a primary focus for 2026.
The transition allows deGuzman to leverage Orchard’s innovative "Move First" platform to better serve clients in Boulder’s competitive landscape. The announcement coincides with Orchard’s own massive trajectory; the firm saw a 900% increase in its national agent base in 2024 and continues to be one of the fastest-growing brokerages in the Denver metro area, where it recently ranked 4th in growth out of thousands of competitors.
"2025 was a landmark year for my business, but to provide the level of service my clients deserve in 2026, I needed a platform that removes the traditional barriers to buying and selling," said deGuzman. "By moving my business to Orchard, I can now offer Boulder homeowners the ability to buy their next home before they sell their current one. It’s about taking the success of the past year and scaling it with better tools for my clients."
DeGuzman brings over two decades of expertise in brokerage leadership and marketing to his Boulder expansion. His data-driven approach and history as a Managing Broker for top-tier firms have established him as a premier advisor for high-stakes transactions across the Front Range.
"We are incredibly impressed by the business Steve has built and are proud that he has chosen Orchard to power his 2026 expansion," said Court Cunningham, CEO and Founder of Orchard. "His decision to bring his 20 years of experience to our platform validates our mission to simplify the real estate transaction for everyone involved."
By integrating Orchard’s proprietary technology and transaction products into his practice, deGuzman is positioned to offer a concierge-level experience that addresses the "dual-move" challenge common in Colorado’s low-inventory markets.
About Steve D. deGuzman Steve D. deGuzman is an elite Broker Associate with over 20 years of experience in Colorado real estate. Following a record-setting production year in 2025, he continues to lead the market in sales, marketing, and client advocacy across Denver and Boulder.
