T&H’s Classic Winter Scents Take Center Stage This Holiday Season — Timeless Aromatherapy Candles for Cozy Moments and Meaningful Gifting
Cheyenne, WY, December 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- This holiday season, T&H, A Brand Founded by Love, invites customers to rediscover the power of timeless fragrance with a curated collection of its most beloved aromatherapy candles. Featuring four classic scents, Pomegranate Noir, Fresh Eucalyptus Bergamot, Cinnamon Clove Citrus, and Rosemary Eucalyptus Peppermint, these candles are designed to elevate winter rituals, from quiet evenings at home to festive gatherings with loved ones.
Rooted in the love story of founders Tony and Haidee, T&H was created to bring light, connection, and calm into everyday life. Today, that legacy continues through a female-led team committed to crafting thoughtfully balanced fragrances that transform spaces into moments of comfort, clarity, and joy, especially during the busy holiday season.
The featured winter classics include:
• Pomegranate Noir: A rich, sophisticated blend that layers juicy pomegranate with dark, elegant undertones, creating a warm and inviting aroma perfect for holiday entertaining and cozy nights in.
• Fresh Eucalyptus Bergamot: Clean, crisp eucalyptus softened by bright bergamot delivers a refreshing yet grounding scent, ideal for resetting the home and welcoming guests during the season.
• Cinnamon Clove Citrus: A festive fusion of spicy cinnamon and clove balanced with vibrant citrus notes, capturing the nostalgic warmth of holiday baking and seasonal celebrations.
• Rosemary Eucalyptus Peppermint: An invigorating herbal blend of rosemary and eucalyptus with a cool touch of peppermint, designed to clear the mind and energize the senses throughout winter.
Each candle is handcrafted with 100% natural soy wax and infused with premium essential and fragrance oils. Featuring three cotton wicks (15.8 oz) for a clean, even burn, every T&H candle comes beautifully packaged in a gift box with a lid and “To” and “From” greeting card, making it a thoughtful, ready-to-give holiday gift.
“Our classic scents hold a special place in the hearts of our customers,” said Melissa, Marketing Director at T&H. “They’re fragrances people return to year after year because they bring comfort, balance, and a sense of home, exactly what the holidays are all about.”
The T&H Classic Winter Collection is available now on Amazon for the holiday season: www.amazon.com/stores/page/D0B9281D-A587-46F3-B0A6-E4F87DFE0778
Customers can receive 10% off their order using code V7VC6AST through January 02, 2026.
Contact
T&H WholesalersContact
Melissa Harper
800-513-1685
https://www.thwholesalers.com
Melissa Harper
800-513-1685
https://www.thwholesalers.com
