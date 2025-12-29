Bond Rees Expands Family Law Services with Child Custody Investigations
Bond Rees announces the launch of a dedicated Child Custody Investigation Service, expanding its support for family law cases across the UK. This service provides parents and legal teams with critical, admissible evidence through background checks, surveillance, and living condition verification. Designed to safeguard child welfare during disputes, the offering reinforces Bond Rees' position as the UK’s leading private investigation agency for professional and discreet fact-finding.
London, United Kingdom, December 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Bond Rees, the United Kingdom’s leading private investigation agency, has announced the expansion of its family law division with the launch of a dedicated Child Custody Investigation Service. Now available nationwide, this specialist service aims to support parents and legal professionals by providing objective, admissible evidence to ensure the welfare of children remains the primary focus during complex custody disputes.
Recognising the sensitive nature of family law cases, Bond Rees developed this service to address the specific needs of families requiring clarity and protection. The new offering provides a comprehensive suite of investigative measures, including discreet surveillance to monitor parental behaviour, detailed background checks on new partners entering a child’s life, and independent verification of living conditions. These services are essential for validating claims and confirming that children are raised in a safe and suitable environment.
Bond Rees utilises a nationwide network of experienced investigators to carry out these inquiries. The agency ensures that all evidence is gathered in strict accordance with legal and ethical standards, providing law firms and courts with the concrete facts necessary to move proceedings forward constructively.
Aaron Bond, Director at Bond Rees, commented on the significance of the new service:
“Children’s safety is always the top priority in any separation or family dispute. Unfortunately, the truth can sometimes be obscured by emotion or conflicting accounts. Our investigations provide the objective evidence that families and courts need to make decisions that protect children’s wellbeing.”
About Bond Rees
Bond Rees is a prominent private investigations and corporate intelligence agency in the UK, operating a nationwide network of experienced investigators. The agency specialises in delivering actionable intelligence and evidence for individuals, law firms, and businesses. Bond Rees maintains a strong reputation for discretion, professionalism, and results, handling matters ranging from matrimonial surveillance to corporate due diligence.
Contact
Aaron Bond
+448000029468
https://www.bondrees.com/
4th Floor, 18 St. Cross Street
London
EC1N 8UN
United Kingdom
