Bond Rees Expands Family Law Services with Child Custody Investigations

Bond Rees announces the launch of a dedicated Child Custody Investigation Service, expanding its support for family law cases across the UK. This service provides parents and legal teams with critical, admissible evidence through background checks, surveillance, and living condition verification. Designed to safeguard child welfare during disputes, the offering reinforces Bond Rees' position as the UK’s leading private investigation agency for professional and discreet fact-finding.