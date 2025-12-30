Wild Hermit Wellness: Elevating Self Care with the New Sacred Origins Product Collection & Holistic Wellness Supplements
Founded by Tim & Samantha McManus, bestselling authors and esteemed spiritual healers, Wild Hermit Wellness has been at the forefront of merging spirituality with Organic self-care.
Murphy, NC, December 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Wild Hermit Wellness, a respected name in holistic self-care, is excited to announce the expansion of its product range with two new offerings. The brand, which has made a significant impact in skincare and hair care through its popular organic products, is now venturing into holistic and organic self-care supplements. Additionally, Wild Hermit Wellness introduces "Sacred Origins," a unique skincare collection that draws inspiration from ancient and traditional beauty practices, emphasizing a return to natural beauty's roots.
Founded by Samantha McManus, an accomplished author and spiritual healer, alongside her husband Timothy, a USAF veteran and certified mindfulness coach, Wild Hermit Wellness blends spirituality and self-care. The brand's commitment to quality has earned it features on platforms such as the Darriel Roy Show, Cliche Magazine, and in the Darriel Roy Show's 2025 Holiday Gift Guide, alongside well-known brands like Marshall's and Pottery Barn.
The "Sacred Origins" line reflects Wild Hermit Wellness's dedication to authenticity, offering organic skincare products that honor historical beauty rituals. The new supplements aim to support overall well-being, providing a holistic approach to self-care.
Samantha McManus offers a range of spiritual services, including remote Reiki and Bioenergetic Healing, accessible through her website. Her expertise in spiritual guidance and holistic healing supports individuals in their journey toward wellness.
For further details about Wild Hermit Wellness and its new offerings, visit https://www.semcmanus.com or https://www.wild-hermit-wellness.com.
About Wild Hermit Wellness: Founded by Samantha and Tim McManus, Wild Hermit Wellness focuses on holistic self-care and spiritual healing. It has established a strong reputation with its bestselling skincare and hair care lines and continues to innovate with its new organic supplements and "Sacred Origins" skincare collection.
About Samantha & Tim McManus: Samantha and Tim McManus are intuitive healers and bestselling authors known for their spiritual insights. With over two decades of experience, they guide individuals toward holistic well-being through their expertise and compassionate approach.
Founded by Samantha McManus, an accomplished author and spiritual healer, alongside her husband Timothy, a USAF veteran and certified mindfulness coach, Wild Hermit Wellness blends spirituality and self-care. The brand's commitment to quality has earned it features on platforms such as the Darriel Roy Show, Cliche Magazine, and in the Darriel Roy Show's 2025 Holiday Gift Guide, alongside well-known brands like Marshall's and Pottery Barn.
The "Sacred Origins" line reflects Wild Hermit Wellness's dedication to authenticity, offering organic skincare products that honor historical beauty rituals. The new supplements aim to support overall well-being, providing a holistic approach to self-care.
Samantha McManus offers a range of spiritual services, including remote Reiki and Bioenergetic Healing, accessible through her website. Her expertise in spiritual guidance and holistic healing supports individuals in their journey toward wellness.
For further details about Wild Hermit Wellness and its new offerings, visit https://www.semcmanus.com or https://www.wild-hermit-wellness.com.
About Wild Hermit Wellness: Founded by Samantha and Tim McManus, Wild Hermit Wellness focuses on holistic self-care and spiritual healing. It has established a strong reputation with its bestselling skincare and hair care lines and continues to innovate with its new organic supplements and "Sacred Origins" skincare collection.
About Samantha & Tim McManus: Samantha and Tim McManus are intuitive healers and bestselling authors known for their spiritual insights. With over two decades of experience, they guide individuals toward holistic well-being through their expertise and compassionate approach.
Contact
Shearing House Publishing LLCContact
Samantha McManus
828-342-7113
www.semcmanus.com
Samantha McManus
828-342-7113
www.semcmanus.com
Categories