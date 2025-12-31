Settlers Country Manor Featured as Key Filming Location for Live-Action Minecraft Movie
Settlers Country Manor in Waimauku, Auckland, served as a key filming location for the live-action Minecraft movie, featuring its Manor Arch Hall, landscaped gardens, and versatile indoor-outdoor spaces. The venue supported critical scenes, including Jennifer Coolidge’s sequences in Gamekeepers Restaurant, demonstrating its capacity for complex productions while maintaining its historic heritage and operational versatility for events and filming.
Auckland, New Zealand, December 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Settlers Country Manor, a historic 100-year-old heritage estate in Waimauku, Auckland, served as a key filming location for the live-action Minecraft movie, providing its iconic Manor Arch Hall and surrounding grounds for critical scenes, including Jennifer Coolidge’s sequences in Gamekeepers Restaurant. The production utilized the venue’s versatile indoor-outdoor spaces and landscaped gardens to meet a variety of cinematic requirements.
The venue’s Manor Arch Hall offered a distinctive vintage interior setting, supporting essential production needs and allowing the filmmakers to capture immersive scenes faithful to the Minecraft universe. The production was managed in collaboration with Screen Auckland, which confirmed Settlers Country Manor’s contribution in its official case study.
“Hosting a major international film like Minecraft highlights our capability to manage complex live productions while maintaining the historic character of the estate,” said a representative of Settlers Country Manor. “Our team coordinated with the production crew to ensure smooth operations across multiple spaces, demonstrating the venue’s versatility for both cinematic and live-event applications.”
The live-action Minecraft movie, produced by Warner Bros. and Legendary, showcases Settlers Country Manor as a location that supports high-profile projects while preserving its heritage value. The venue continues to serve as a premier location for weddings, corporate events, and productions requiring unique indoor and outdoor settings.
About Settlers Country Manor
Settlers Country Manor is a heritage wedding and event venue located in Waimauku, West Auckland. Known for its expansive grounds, landscaped gardens, and versatile indoor-outdoor spaces, the venue accommodates weddings, corporate events, and filming projects, offering a single-location solution that simplifies planning and operational logistics.
