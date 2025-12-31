Settlers Country Manor Featured as Key Filming Location for Live-Action Minecraft Movie

Settlers Country Manor in Waimauku, Auckland, served as a key filming location for the live-action Minecraft movie, featuring its Manor Arch Hall, landscaped gardens, and versatile indoor-outdoor spaces. The venue supported critical scenes, including Jennifer Coolidge’s sequences in Gamekeepers Restaurant, demonstrating its capacity for complex productions while maintaining its historic heritage and operational versatility for events and filming.