Chef Anna of Florea Cakes Announces Strategic Shift to High-Level Coaching for Wedding Cake Designers
Award-Recognized Six-Figure Baker Repositions Brand to Help Home Bakers Build Profitable $1,000+ Wedding Cake Businesses
Greenville, SC, December 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Chef Anna, founder of Florea Cakes (FloreaCakes.com), today announced a strategic repositioning of her internationally recognized education brand, shifting focus from technical wafer paper flower instruction to high-level business coaching for bakers who want to sell $1,000+ wedding cakes from their home kitchens.
Known for her refined aesthetic, engineering-driven approach, and deep industry experience, Chef Anna is now positioning Florea Cakes as a leading authority in wedding cake business education, serving ambitious bakers who want to transition from hobby baking into premium, profitable wedding cake design.
Since entering the wedding cake industry in 2007 and launching her education platform in 2016, Chef Anna has taught over 50,000 bakers worldwide, helping them refine both their craft and their business foundations. Her work bridges artistry and strategy, addressing a growing demand for realistic, sustainable pathways to six-figure baking businesses without commercial kitchens or retail storefronts.
“Technical skill alone does not create a successful wedding cake business,” says Chef Anna. “The bakers who book $1,000+ wedding cakes understand positioning, pricing, client experience, and decision-making. That is the gap my work now fills.”
Authority Backed by Industry Recognition
Chef Anna’s repositioning is grounded in nearly two decades of professional experience and international recognition:
Honorable Mention, 100 Women to Know Across America (2025)
Les Dames d’Escoffier Chicago Scholarship Recipient (2018), awarded by the global philanthropic society of women leaders in culinary and hospitality industries
Invited educator at SoFlo Cake Expo, Cake International, Cakeflix, and Sugar Geek Show
Published contributor to American Cake Decorating Magazine, Cake Masters Magazine, Satin Ice Blog, Saracino Magazine, and additional industry publications
Creator and author of a professional cake design book with over 2,000 copies sold in its first month
Experience producing cakes for commercial campaigns and museum installations
This depth of experience positions Chef Anna as a trusted voice for bakers seeking not just inspiration, but repeatable systems for building profitable wedding cake businesses.
Flagship Coaching Program: From Hobby Baker to $1,000 Wedding Cake Designer
At the center of this brand evolution is Chef Anna’s live coaching program, from Hobby Baker to $1,000 Wedding Cake Designer, a structured business-first education designed to help bakers:
- Transition from celebration cakes to premium wedding cakes
- Price confidently without undercharging
- Attract aligned wedding clients instead of price shoppers
- Build a refined portfolio that signals expertise
- Operate legally and profitably from a home kitchen
- Move toward consistent four- and five-figure booking months
The program reflects a broader industry shift away from purely decorative instruction and toward business literacy, specialization, and authority positioning.
Redefining Online Coaching for Bakers
As online education continues to expand, Florea Cakes is carving out a distinct space as one of the best online coaching platforms for bakers focused specifically on wedding cakes. The brand’s authority-led approach prioritizes long-term viability, creative confidence, and sustainable growth over viral trends or shortcuts.
Chef Anna’s repositioning signals a clear message to the industry: wedding cake design is a business discipline, not a side hustle, and bakers deserve education that reflects that reality.
For more information, media inquiries, or to explore coaching opportunities, visit floreacakes.com.
About Florea Cakes
Florea Cakes is an internationally recognized education platform founded by Chef Anna, specializing in wedding cakes, cake business strategy, and professional coaching for bakers. Serving a global audience through 100% online programs, Florea Cakes helps bakers become confident wedding cake designers capable of building profitable, sustainable businesses from their home kitchens.
For more information, media inquiries, or to explore coaching opportunities, visit floreacakes.com.
About Florea Cakes
Florea Cakes is an internationally recognized education platform founded by Chef Anna, specializing in wedding cakes, cake business strategy, and professional coaching for bakers. Serving a global audience through 100% online programs, Florea Cakes helps bakers become confident wedding cake designers capable of building profitable, sustainable businesses from their home kitchens.
Contact
Florea CakesContact
Chef Anna
864-529-9966
https://floreacakes.com/
