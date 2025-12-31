Model 6325R High-Density 16-Channel ST Simplex SMF Fiber Optic Switch for Secure, Remote Network Management
Electro Standards Laboratories (ESL) is a U.S.-based manufacturer founded in 1976, specializing in fiber optic, network, and electronic switching solutions. ESL designs and builds high-reliability products and provides custom engineering services for commercial, industrial, and government applications.
Cranston, RI, December 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Electro Standards Laboratories (ESL) announces the release of the Model 6325R 16-Channel ST Simplex SMF Fiber Optic Switch. Engineered for high-reliability environments, the Model 6325R provides seamless, manual pushbutton and remote-controlled switching of 16 independent fiber optic channels, allowing users to redirect data paths or isolate network segments with commands via Telnet or a user-friendly Graphical User Interface (GUI).
As modern networks demand greater flexibility and security, the Model 6325R delivers a robust solution for managing Single Mode Fiber (SMF) connections. Utilizing MEMS-based mirror/prism technology, the switch ensures transparent data transmission without the need for optical-to-electrical conversion.
Key Features of the Model 6325R:
16 Independent Channels: Simultaneously or independently switch 16 ST Simplex channels between "A" and "B" positions.
Manual Control: 16 pushbuttons for secure local control of the switch positions.
Remote Management: Fully controllable via Telnet and a web-based GUI, allowing for instant network reconfiguration from any location.
MEMS Technology: All-optical (O-O-O) switching maintains signal integrity with low insertion loss.
Reliability: The unit retains its last known position during power loss and is housed in a rugged 2U rackmount chassis.
The Power of SMF Simplex Fiber Optic Switching:
The Model 6325R is specifically optimized for Single Mode Fiber (SMF). Unlike multimode fiber, SMF allows for significantly longer transmission distances and higher bandwidth. By utilizing a Simplex configuration, the switch maximizes fiber infrastructure efficiency, requiring only a single strand for one-way data flow.
Core Benefits:
Cost Efficiency: Reduces the need for manual labor and "hands-on" cable management in the data center.
Redundancy and Reliability: Facilitates the creation of redundant network paths, allowing the signal to be rerouted in case a fiber or path fails, thus ensuring high availability and minimizing downtime.
Versatile Monitoring and Testing: Multi-channel fiber monitoring and multi-position source/detector selection.
Scalability: The high-density 16-channel design fits into a standard 19-inch rack, saving valuable floor space while providing massive switching capacity.
The Model 6325R is a great addition to the QuickSwitch® line combining ESL’s proven optical switching technology with remote management tools like Telnet and a web GUI. The Model 6325R provides network administrators a robust tool to manage complex fiber infrastructures with unprecedented precision.
For more information on the Model 6325R or to view the full range of Electro Standards Laboratories products, visit https://www.electrostandards.com/catalog-306325r-model-6325r-16-channel-st-simplex-fiber-optic-switch-with-telnet-and-gui.html or call their knowledgeable sales team at 401-943-1164.
Contact
Tina Corticelli, Media Manager
401-943-1164
https://www.electrostandards.com
