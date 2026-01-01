"Evening With the Hobbits," Cena, Hunt Q&A’s, Local Sessions Highlight Fan Expo New Orleans Panels
Celebrity, Comics Xplosion, Industry, Cosplay, Fandom, Gaming, Anime, Screenings and Many Other Topics for 150+ Programming Panels Over Three Days Featured at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, January 9-11
New Orleans, LA, January 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- FAN EXPO events are all about unique experiences and lasting memories. In that spirit, FAN EXPO New Orleans has unveiled an array of panel programming sessions ranging from An Evening with the Hobbits: In Celebration of 25 Years, a once-in-a-quarter-century celebration featuring Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan and Elijah Wood, to celebrity Q&As, industry, cosplay, gaming, anime and entertaining, informative panels from all areas of pop culture, Friday through Sunday, January 9-11 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.
More than 150 panels, screenings and meetups make up the exclusive schedule of interactive sessions, notably the 'Hobbits' panel on Saturday, January 10, at 7:30 p.m.
FAN EXPO New Orleans programming operates multiple rooms throughout all three days during show hours and into the evenings. In addition to sessions with stars, there are dozens of informative, entertaining panels by superstar creators as well as cosplay, gaming, trivia, film, horror, podcasts, screenings and other pop culture themed sessions, many conducted by New Orleans-based organizations.
And programming extends beyond the panel rooms, with the Creators Stage featuring artists and writers discussing their crafts, as well as the Community Zone highlighting the best in local organizations, charities and interactive content.
Most panels are free with event admission. Just a few of the highlights include:
Friday:
5:15 p.m., Star Trek: The Next Generation with Gates McFadden, Theater 2
5:45 p.m., TMNT: Heroes in a Half Shell
6:15 p.m., Reno 911! with Cedric Yarbrough and Thomas Lennon, Theater 2
Saturday:
11 a.m., One Journey, Many Worlds with Elijah Wood, Main Theater
Noon, Buffy the Vampire Slayer with James Marsters, Theater 2
Noon, Star Trek and Neurodiversity fan panel, Room 286
12:15 p.m., Lost with Josh Holloway, Dominic Monaghan and Francois Chau, Main Theater
1 p.m., Luke Cage with Mike Colter, Theater 2
3 p.m., Twister with Helen Hunt, Theater 2
Sunday:
11 a.m., Can We Trust Herbie? Robots and AI in Popular Culture fan panel, Room 286
11 a.m., Shire Shenanigans: Behind the Scenes with Billy Boyd, Theater 3
11:30 a.m., The Addams Family Reunion: Christina Ricci and Christopher Lloyd, Main Theater
2 p.m., Harry Potter: Bonnie Wright, James Phelps and Oliver Phelps, Main Theater
3:15 p.m., The Goonies: Sean Astin, Corey Feldman, Joe Pantoliano, Kerri Green and Robert Davi, Main Theater
About FAN EXPO HQ
FAN EXPO HQ is the largest comic con producer in the world. Collectively it hosts over one million fans annually at FAN EXPO New Orleans, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO Vancouver, FAN EXPO Cleveland, MEGACON Orlando, Toronto Comicon, CALGARY EXPO, FAN EXPO Denver, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, FAN EXPO Boston, FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Canada, FAN EXPO Dallas, VIDCON Anaheim, EDMONTON EXPO, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL and FAN EXPO San Francisco. The latest schedule of events is available on the website, along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.
