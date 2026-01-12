ExcelPrep Announces Scholar–Practitioner in Residence Program to Strengthen Applied Research and Professional Learning
Champaign, IL, January 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- ExcelPrep, an educational and clinical program, announced the launch of the Scholar–Practitioner in Residence (SPiR) Program.
The SPiR Program brings together invited researchers and practitioner-scholars to engage in practice-embedded collaboration focused on applied research, professional mentorship, direct instruction, and precision teaching. The program is designed to intentionally bridge research and practice by embedding scholar–practitioners within real-world educational and clinical environments serving neurodiverse learners.
“This program is designed to extend professional learning beyond seats, but activate both the researcher and practitioner in collaborative, action-based, reciprocal evidenced based practices that benefit the profession, the professional, and the learner,” said Landria Seals Green, Founder & Executive Director of ExcelPrep.
Program Highlights
Scholar–Practitioners participating in the SPiR Program will:
Provide program-level consultative support aligned with a defined area of expertise
Deliver onsite coaching in one specialty area to support implementation, systems development, and workforce sustainability
Facilitate one community-facing presentation, such as a professional learning session, parent workshop, or applied research talk
ExcelPrep serves as the applied partner site, offering an authentic environment where research, mentorship, and practice intersect to support systems-level improvement.
A Model for Research–Practice Integration
The Scholar–Practitioner in Residence Program reflects a growing need to move beyond traditional professional development models by embedding expertise directly into practice. The program creates structured opportunities for scholar–practitioners to work alongside educators and clinicians, strengthening workforce capacity while advancing equity-centered, implementation-focused approaches.
The program also allows for extended engagement, enabling ongoing consultation, applied research collaboration, mentorship, and dissemination efforts.
Media Contact
Destanea Gonzalez
Chief Administrative Officer
ExcelPrep
