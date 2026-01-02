Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Sheffield Scientific and TRM
Katy, TX, January 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the transaction between Sheffield Scientific. & TRM, a portfolio company of 424 Capital. The transaction represents a strategic expansion for TRM to continue to strengthen its position in the power generation market.
Established in 2010, Sheffield Scientific has been able to provide a variety of professional consulting services related to the energy sector for performance improvements, asset optimizations, work management reviews, and IT conversions & upgrades. Sheffield Scientific developed Serket, which is a solution-based software to streamline OT risk management in regulated energy environments.
"Joining TRM is an exciting opportunity for our team and our clients,... TRM's resources and reputation in EAM and reliability solutions will allow us to expand in the power generation sector while continuing to innovate. Together, we can deliver integrated solutions that combine asset management best practices with advanced cybersecurity measures—helping our clients achieve operational excellence and resilience. - Kevin Carter, President & COO, Sheffield Scientific
"Sheffield Scientific has always focused on delivering exceptional value to our clients in power generation and utilities...Joining forces with TRM ensures that our customers will benefit from an even broader range of capabilities and expertise. I am proud of what we've accomplished and confident in TRM's ability to carry that forward." - Joshua Weinstein, Co-Chairman & Primary Owner, Sheffield Scientific
TRM is a consultancy that elevates asset lifecycle management by combining holistic business process strategies with a vendor-agnostic approach to technology. By implementing operational best practices and digital technologies from a range of leading solutions, organizations are empowered to optimize their asset management practices. TRM has enabled hundreds of companies that rely on a variety of assets for their day-to-day operations to eliminate gaps between people, processes, and technology to achieve better reliability, exceptional performance, and millions of dollars in savings.
“Sheffield Scientific significantly enhances TRM's ability to support the complex needs of power generation clients... Their expertise in Maximo, Hitachi Asset Suite, and OT cybersecurity aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver comprehensive solutions that improve the reliability and resiliency of critical assets. We are excited to welcome the Sheffield team to TRM." - Don Omura, CEO, TRM
"Our team has absolutely loved working with Josh and Kevin throughout this journey! We were thrilled to help uncover the powerful synergies between Sheffield Scientific and TRM, and we can't wait to see what the future holds. We wish both parties continued success and a seamless transition as they continue writing this next chapter. – Jeffrey Garza, Senior Deal Associate, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled transactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
