GoTo Telemed Launches Nationwide Integrated Telehealth Platform to Serve 10+ Million Patients in 2026

GoTo Telemed Rings in 2026 with Vision to Transform Healthcare Delivery Through Nationwide Integrated Telehealth Platform - Empowering Nurses, Physicians, Dentists, and Healthcare Professionals to Practice Seamlessly While Serving 10+ Million Patients Across America. Nationwide Telehealth Ecosystem Combines Digital Platform, EHR, Malpractice Insurance, Billing, Clearinghouse, and Appointment Management in Single Integrated Solution to Eliminate Administrative Burden.