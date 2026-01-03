GoTo Telemed Launches Nationwide Integrated Telehealth Platform to Serve 10+ Million Patients in 2026
GoTo Telemed Rings in 2026 with Vision to Transform Healthcare Delivery Through Nationwide Integrated Telehealth Platform - Empowering Nurses, Physicians, Dentists, and Healthcare Professionals to Practice Seamlessly While Serving 10+ Million Patients Across America. Nationwide Telehealth Ecosystem Combines Digital Platform, EHR, Malpractice Insurance, Billing, Clearinghouse, and Appointment Management in Single Integrated Solution to Eliminate Administrative Burden.
Helena, MT, January 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- GoTo Telemed announces the launch of its fully integrated telehealth ecosystem designed to empower over 10 million patients and licensed healthcare professionals—including nurses, physicians, dentists, and behavioral health specialists—across the United States. The platform consolidates secure video conferencing, electronic health records, billing, malpractice insurance, appointment management, and specialist collaboration into a single seamless solution.By eliminating administrative burdens and geographic barriers, GoTo Telemed enables providers to practice with greater autonomy and flexibility while improving patient access, care continuity, and outcomes. The system supports multi-specialty care, enhances revenue opportunities, and ensures regulatory compliance nationwide.As telehealth becomes the new standard, GoTo Telemed is committed to transforming healthcare delivery into a collaborative, patient-centered experience accessible from anywhere. For more information.
Contact
GoTo TelemedContact
Lisa Green
660-628-1660
https://gototelemed.com
Lisa Green
660-628-1660
https://gototelemed.com
Categories