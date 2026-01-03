As Lawyers Rethink Thought Leadership, Veteran Attorney Michelle May O’Neil Turns to Substack
Veteran Dallas attorney Michelle May O'Neil is among a growing group of seasoned lawyers embracing long-form publishing as thought leadership shifts beyond traditional law firm blogs. With more than three decades of experience and national recognition, including AV Preeminent and Best Lawyer in America honors, O'Neil uses Substack to share perspective drawn from complex family law and business litigation matters, reflecting a broader return to depth, judgment and credibility in legal.
Frisco, TX, January 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- In an era when legal insight is increasingly consumed outside traditional journals and law firm blogs, a growing number of seasoned attorneys are rethinking how and where they publish their professional perspectives. Platforms such as Substack have emerged as a compelling forum for legal professionals seeking greater independence, depth, and control over long-form analysis.
Substack's growth reflects a broader resurgence of long-form content: the platform surpassed 5 million paid subscriptions and reports more than 20 million monthly active users, illustrating a significant appetite for in-depth writing that goes beyond short social posts or quick articles. This shift aligns with trends showing that a majority of marketers and creators have increased long-form content production, recognizing its superior ability to build trust, authority, and lasting audience engagement compared with bite-sized formats.
Among professionals engaging this trend is Michelle May O’Neil, a Dallas-based attorney with more than three decades of experience in complex legal matters. Recently named a 2026 AV Preeminent Attorney by Martindale-Hubbell— the organization’s highest peer-review rating for legal ability and ethical standards — O’Neil exemplifies a cohort of highly credentialed practitioners who view independent publishing not as an add-on, but as an extension of practice.
O’Neil has also been recognized by Best Lawyers in America and named among the Top 50 Women Lawyers in Texas, distinctions that reflect reputation and expertise earned over time. Rather than signaling a departure from active practice, her Substack newsletter reflects the strategic use of long-form commentary by senior lawyers — a move that mirrors growing professional preferences for platforms that allow nuance, depth, and sustained dialogue with readers.
Her Substack reflects insights developed through years of experience handling complex family law and business litigation matters. The writing examines how strategic judgment, timing, communication, and financial awareness influence outcomes across a wide range of disputes while offering perspective informed by practice rather than legal advice. It also features her podcast The Michelle May O'Neil Show, where she explores leadership, entrepreneurship, reinvention, and high-stakes decision-making through candid conversations with founders, executives, creators, and cultural leaders. The show examines how power, money, reputation, and identity shape modern success, blending real-world legal and strategic insight with personal transformation.
Industry observers note that professionals are increasingly allocating resources toward long-form narratives as audiences demonstrate a desire for substance over scrollable sound bites. This isn’t a rejection of short-form content — which remains vital for visibility — but a recognition that depth builds credibility in ways that quick posts and social media rarely can.
“What we are seeing is a return to substance,” said one legal industry analyst. “Lawyers with deep reputations are choosing platforms that allow them to think publicly, carefully, and on their own terms. It is less about branding and more about intellectual integrity.”
In addition to her legal practice, O’Neil is a frequent speaker and media commentator on issues ranging from marital planning and custody strategy to financial decision-making under pressure. Her writing focuses on how early planning, conduct during dispute, and post-resolution choices often shape outcomes long before filings occur and long after disputes conclude.
As the legal profession continues to evolve, O’Neil’s approach highlights a shift in how authority is expressed. For lawyers whose reputations are already established, thought leadership is no longer about reach. It is about perspective, consistency, and earned trust — delivered in formats that meet today’s audiences where they are actually reading.
