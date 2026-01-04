Victoria Paul Co Opens DUMBO’s Ice Cream Machine
Brooklyn, NY, January 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Victoria Paul Co is home to DUMBO’s Ice Cream Machine, a fun, interactive ice cream spot where guests create their own sundaes and watch them get made fresh in under a minute.
Victoria Paul Co serves its signature Sweet Cream, which is smooth, rich, and classic in taste, made with oat milk. The Sweet Cream is also gluten-free, kosher, and halal. Guests customize their sundaes with a rotating selection of toppings, so there’s something new every time.
The space is bright, kid-friendly, dog-friendly, and highly photogenic, with interactive features like a prize claw machine and a community chalkboard column. It’s a perfect stop for families, kids, and anyone exploring DUMBO or walking across the Brooklyn Bridge.
Victoria Paul Co is open daily from 8am to 6pm at 53 Bridge Street, Suite 110, Brooklyn, NY 11201.
