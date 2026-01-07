Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. Recruits Frank Bermudez as Business Development Manager for DEKS North America, Inc.
Joseph McElmeel, Chairman and CEO of executive search firm Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful recruitment of Frank Bermudez as Business Development Manager for DEKS North America.
Sarasota, FL, January 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jim Sharp, President of North American Operations, said… “I’m excited to welcome Frank as an integral member of this fast-growing division, and look forward to utilizing his extensive business development background to develop and grow this new territory for DEKS NA.”
In this newly created role, Frank will pioneer the Florida territory and build market presence by developing relationships and new customer partnerships. As an ambassador of this expanding brand, Frank will educate customers and end users on a wide range of innovative products, and establish strong standings with distributors, contractors, municipalities, and specifiers.
Frank has a rich background in business development. As Regional Sales Manager over the Southeast region for Bravo Roof Tile, Inc. he drove continuous growth and brand awareness throughout the Southeast and the Caribbean. He previously held positions with Dacor Inc. and Metrie Millwork.
DEKS North America is an extension of DEKS Industries, a premier manufacturer of roofing and plumbing products that was started in Australia by George Cupit in 1947. Family owned until it was acquired by Skellerup Group in 2003, the company maintains a family culture that puts the customer first. DEKS North America offers same-day shipping to customers with a diverse range of products to service both in the roofing and waterworks industries.
About Brooke Chase Associates, Inc.
Brooke Chase Associates, Inc. is the premier executive search firm specializing in the recruitment of executive professionals within the building materials and kitchen/bath industries. Established in 1980, its list of clients has grown to become a virtual “Who’s Who” of both domestic and international firms. A strong emphasis on strategic partnership, not transactional, client relationships, and a focused process approach has resulted in one of the best “Completion” and “Retention Rates” in the industry. “We Strategize, Execute and Deliver. Period.”
