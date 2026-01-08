Marko Guglielmi Reimmortal Redefines Contemporary Art and Innovation Through the Sonic Vision of Reality

Marko Guglielmi Reimmortal is an Italian-born, Miami-based artist, inventor, and theorist whose multidisciplinary practice unites contemporary art, science, and humanitarian vision through his original framework, the Sonic Vision of Reality. Developed over more than three decades, this approach views sound and vibration as the fundamental structure of existence and serves as the conceptual foundation for his artistic, technological, and cultural work.