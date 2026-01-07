Medan Holistic Sets New Standard for Midlife Wellness with Launch of Premium NBHWC-Board Certified Coaching

Medan Holistic (Lorton, VA) launches premium NBHWC-Board Certified wellness coaching for adults 40–65. Founded by Metsi Kebede, the practice specializes in evidence-based lifestyle support for prediabetes, menopause, weight, and stress. Serving clients virtually and locally, Medan Holistic offers luxury private coaching, Pantry Makeovers, and the upcoming 12-week Thrive 40+ Holistic Reset to elevate midlife well-being.