Medan Holistic Sets New Standard for Midlife Wellness with Launch of Premium NBHWC-Board Certified Coaching
Medan Holistic (Lorton, VA) launches premium NBHWC-Board Certified wellness coaching for adults 40–65. Founded by Metsi Kebede, the practice specializes in evidence-based lifestyle support for prediabetes, menopause, weight, and stress. Serving clients virtually and locally, Medan Holistic offers luxury private coaching, Pantry Makeovers, and the upcoming 12-week Thrive 40+ Holistic Reset to elevate midlife well-being.
Lorton, VA, January 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Medan Holistic, a premier wellness practice founded by Metsi Kebede, today announces the elevation of its services with the launch of National Board-Certified Health & Wellness Coaching (NBC-HWC). This designation represents the gold standard in health coaching, distinguishing Medan Holistic as a leader in providing evidence-based, high-touch support for adults ages 40–65.
Medan Holistic offers a distinct approach for individuals navigating the complexities of midlife health. By integrating the rigorous standards of the National Board for Health & Wellness Coaching (NBHWC) with a luxury client experience, the practice provides a trusted pathway for managing prediabetes, hormonal shifts, and weight management.
"Midlife is often viewed as a time of decline, but I view it as a powerful pivot point," says Metsi Kebede, NBC-HWC and founder of Medan Holistic. We partner with clients to co-create a personalized health architecture that supports their energy and longevity for decades to come."
Elevating the Client Experience Medan Holistic’s expanded services bridge the gap between medical recommendations and daily lifestyle implementation. The practice specializes in:
Metabolic & Hormonal Support: Lifestyle strategies for blood sugar balance, energy, and menopause transitions.
Evidence-Based Behavior Change: Moving beyond "willpower" to create sustainable, value-aligned habits.
Whole-Person Approach: Addressing the interplay between nutrition, sleep, stress, and emotional well-being.
Upcoming Programs In addition to private concierge-style coaching, Medan Holistic is introducing:
Virtual Pantry Makeover: A foundational step for nutritional clarity.
Thrive 40+ Holistic Reset: An upcoming 12-week signature program designed for deep metabolic and lifestyle restoration.
About Medan Holistic Medan Holistic is a luxury wellness coaching practice based in Lorton, Virginia, serving clients locally and nationwide. Dedicated to the philosophy that "Your Best Years Deserve Your Best Health," the practice offers board-certified coaching for adults seeking clarity and vitality in midlife.
Media Contact: Metsi Kebede
info@medanholistic.com
https://medanholistic.com
