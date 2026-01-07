Fuel2Electric Launches Top Performer Recognition Program to Raise Quality Standards Across EV Conversion Industry
Elite Badge System Identifies Proven Builders in 120+ Partner Network, Helping Classic Car Enthusiasts and Fleet Managers Choose with Confidence.
Fayetteville, AR, January 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fuel2Electric, the leading platform connecting vehicle owners with vetted electric vehicle conversion experts, today announced the launch of its Top Performer recognition program. The initiative identifies and recognizes conversion shops that have demonstrated exceptional results through the platform.
Starting this year, the Top Performer badge is awarded annually to partners who have achieved proven track records, strong client satisfaction ratings, and consistent quality delivery through Fuel2Electric's network of more than 120 professional conversion shops across North America and beyond.
"Not all conversion shops are equal," said Laurent Frugier, founder of Fuel2Electric. "Our Top Performer program gives clients a clear signal about which builders have demonstrated excellence through our platform. This badge isn't given—it's earned through results, client satisfaction, and consistent quality."
Raising Standards Through Recognition
The EV conversion industry has grown rapidly in recent years, with increasing demand from both classic car enthusiasts seeking to preserve beloved vehicles and fleet managers looking to extend asset life while meeting sustainability goals. However, the quality and experience of conversion shops varies significantly, making it challenging for buyers to identify proven performers.
Fuel2Electric's Top Performer program addresses this challenge by providing third-party validation based on actual project outcomes, client reviews, and partnership quality. The recognition creates clear incentives for excellence while helping buyers navigate the marketplace with greater confidence.
"We're not just connecting people—we're curating quality," Frugier added. "This program raises the bar for our entire network and helps clients identify shops that have proven they can deliver exceptional results."
How Recognition is Earned
While Fuel2Electric does not disclose specific thresholds to maintain merit-based evaluation, Top Performer recognition is based on multiple factors including:
- Project Success: Number of successfully completed Fuel2Electric projects
- Client Satisfaction: Ratings and client feedback
- Quality Standards: Consistent delivery of high-quality work
- Communication: Responsiveness and professionalism throughout the process
- Network Contribution: Engagement with the Fuel2Electric community
Recognition is updated annually, with performance throughout the year determining the following year's designations.
Industry Context: Making Classics Practical Again
The Top Performer program launches as electric conversions increasingly appeal to a broader market beyond early adopters. In 2025, Fuel2Electric saw significant growth in first-time classic car buyers—enthusiasts who previously avoided classics due to reliability concerns but now see electric powertrains as making these vehicles practical for daily use.
"We're seeing people buy their dream cars for the first time because converting to electric makes them drivable," Frugier explained. "The '67 Mustang that becomes a daily driver. The vintage truck that runs a small business. Electric powertrains don't replace the soul of these cars—they give them a second life."
The platform has also expanded into fleet conversions, helping municipalities and small to medium businesses convert existing vehicles rather than replacing entire fleets with new EVs—offering lower upfront costs and faster return on investment.
Client and Partner Benefits
For Vehicle Owners:
- Clear identification of proven, high-performing conversion shops
- Third-party validation beyond self-promotion
- Confidence in builder selection based on track record
- Access to shops that have demonstrated consistent quality
For Conversion Shop Partners:
- Competitive differentiation through earned recognition
- Increased visibility to project owners
- Marketing asset for websites, proposals, and trade shows
- Clear pathway to earning recognition through excellence
Partners who earn Top Performer status receive a badge they can display on their websites and marketing materials, linking back to their Fuel2Electric profile.
Looking Ahead
Fuel2Electric plans to expand its recognition system in 2026, potentially adding specialist badges for shops with expertise in specific vehicle types (fleet conversions, classic muscle cars, European classics) and milestone recognitions for long-term partnership achievements.
"This is about building a marketplace where quality wins," Frugier said. "As our network grows, buyers need trusted signals to identify the best builders. Top Performer recognition creates that signal—and motivates our entire network to raise their standards."
For more information, visit www.fuel2electric.com or email contact@fuel2electric.com.
Contact
Laurent Frugier
479-935-8678
www.fuel2electric.com
