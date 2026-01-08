RX Japan Kicks Off 2026 Trade Calendar with International Jewellery Tokyo
Tokyo, Japan, January 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- RX Japan GK is ringing in the new year with International Jewellery Tokyo, taking place from 14–17 January 2026 at Tokyo Big Sight.
IJT 2026 offers an official marketplace where retailers, wholesalers, and media professionals can discover groundbreaking products, forge valuable business connections, and engage with the latest trends shaping the global market.
While deeply rooted in Japan, the show’s international scope is evident with 620 exhibitors, with leading brands from 20 countries/regions, including major delegations from Italy, Germany, Israel, Turkey, and Poland—contributing to the event’s diversity.
Visitors can look forward to a truly global showcase, featuring a wide spectrum of design inspirations and production techniques, all conveniently accessible under one roof.
Adding to the event’s international appeal, IJT 2026 features a dedicated area that celebrates the artistry and excellence of Japanese craftsmanship. Visitors will have direct access to top manufacturers and wholesalers from Japan’s leading jewellery districts—such as Okachimachi, Kofu, and Shinsaibashi—each lauded for their heritage, precision, and commitment to quality. This exclusive domestic section offers a rare chance to explore an array of locally made masterpieces and to build meaningful partnerships with some of the nation’s most respected jewellery professionals.
More than 1.25 million jewellery pieces will be available to attendees, many at exclusive exhibition prices including high-quality pearls, including Akoya, South Sea, Mabe, Keshi, Conch, and freshwater types. Visitors can also explore a broad spectrum of gemstones, from coveted precious stones like ruby, emerald, and sapphire to an impressive selection of semi-precious stones such as quartz, tourmaline, and amethyst.
The product range also encompasses both natural and coloured diamonds, as well as state-of-the-art laboratory-grown diamonds. Unique designer pieces in K18 gold and silver further broaden the offering. Reflecting the rising demand for the secondary market, IJT 2026 will showcase an extensive selection of reformed jewellery and premium pre-owned luxury items. Attendees can explore exceptional pre-owned brand jewellery, coloured gemstones, luxury watches, and bags, delivering outstanding sourcing opportunities to suit every business need and collection focus.
Expert-Led Seminars Deliver Industry-Leading Insights
Beyond product sourcing, IJT 2026 sets as an educational platform for industry professionals. The seminar programme is headlined by Noy Elram, APAC Managing Director at Sarine Technologies Ltd., who will present “Three Cutting-Edge Diamond Solutions.” This keynote will tackle pressing market challenges such as price competition and the ongoing need to build consumer trust.
Elram will unveil groundbreaking tools—including Light Performance, Diamond Journey & Traceability, and 4C AI Grading—carefully designed to help retailers inspire customer confidence, enhance transparency, cut costs, and deliver compelling narratives for each unique diamond.
Furthermore, expert-led sessions will explore the key forces shaping today’s jewellery landscape. Highlights include deep dives into the differences between natural and laboratory-grown diamonds, the latest advances in sustainability and traceability, and cutting-edge marketing strategies designed for the next generation of industry leaders.
Innovative Live Sales Event and Enhanced Navigation Experience
For its 2026 edition, IJT will introduce an exclusive live sales event taking place on 13 January from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM at Tokyo Big Sight, Hall 8. This dynamic live-streaming initiative offers buyers the opportunity to preview highly sought-after items and purchase products in real time before the main exhibition begins.
Attendance is strictly limited to buyers and streamers invited by exhibiting companies. All participants will be required to present original photo identification to access the venue, and entry may be limited based on venue capacity.
To help visitors make the most of their time at the event, IJT 2026 will offer a thoughtfully organised venue layout featuring dedicated, specialised zones. Attendees are encouraged to take advantage of the comprehensive zone map and the newly launched product search page, both designed to streamline planning and ensure an efficient, rewarding experience throughout the show.
Free visitor registration is ongoing through https://bit.ly/RXJapanIJT2026FreeRegistration.
Contact
Natsuko Shiraishi
+81-3-6739-4103
https://www.ijt.jp/tokyo/en-gb.html
