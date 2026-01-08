New Year, Greater Impact: SocialBox.Biz Urges UK Businesses to Make Tech Reuse Their Top 2026 Sustainability Resolution

As UK companies set their 2026 sustainability goals amid tightening impact regulations and Scope 3 reporting requirements, award-winning Community Interest Company SocialBox.Biz is calling on businesses to prioritise reusing old but functional laptops and MacBooks over recycling and disposal – a simple resolution that delivers measurable environmental and social benefits.