Alivia Care, Inc., Parent Company of Community Hospice & Palliative Care, Announces Annie Tuttle as Vice President of Community Impact & Philanthropy
Jacksonville, FL, January 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Alivia Care, Inc., the parent organization for Community Hospice & Palliative Care, has appointed Annie Tuttle as Vice President of Community Impact & Philanthropy. In this role, Tuttle will provide strategic leadership for philanthropy, donor engagement, and community partnerships that support Community Hospice & Palliative Care's growing portfolio of mission-driven health services. As Vice President of Community Impact & Philanthropy, Tuttle will work closely with The Foundation of Community Hospice & Palliative Care's Board of Trustees to strengthen and diversify philanthropic support for a wide range of programs, many of which are unfunded or only partially funded.
Tuttle, a North Florida resident for more than 35 years, brings a strong background in education, entrepreneurship, and community advocacy, along with deep experience in volunteer leadership and nonprofit support. Her long-standing involvement with organizations such as Community Hospice & Palliative Care, Champions for Hope, The Donna Foundation, Wolfson Children's Hospital, Hugs Across the County, and The Kate Amato Foundation reflects a track record of building relationships, raising awareness, and aligning community resources with critical needs.
Her connection to Community Hospice & Palliative Care began when her mother received care at the Anne and Donald McGraw Center for Caring. This experience reshaped both her personal and professional path.
"The care my mother received was extraordinary," Tuttle said. "The team at the McGraw Center surrounded our family with compassion, comfort, and dignity. In the midst of loss, they gave us peace. I knew I had to give that back."
Tuttle first became engaged with Community Hospice & Palliative Care through Community PēdsCare®, the pediatric palliative and hospice program, serving on the Halloween Doors & More committee and volunteering for the annual Holiday Toy Drive, the program's largest fundraiser. As her involvement expanded, she developed a deeper understanding of how philanthropy sustains critical services for patients and families.
One of Tuttle's signature initiatives is the Build, Create, Comfort Campaign for Community PēdsCare®. This capital campaign will establish the region's first family community center dedicated solely to pediatric palliative and hospice care. The Dorion Family Pediatric Community Center will offer children and families a dedicated, child-centered environment for connection, celebration, healing, and support.
Through this and other initiatives, Tuttle is focused on sustaining and growing programs that distinguish Community Hospice & Palliative Care, including grief and bereavement services, the Community Hospice Veterans Partnership, pediatric programs, caregiver support, and services for underserved populations who often face the most significant barriers to care.
Tuttle's leadership reflects a clear business objective: to position philanthropy as a strategic driver of impact, innovation, and access. By strengthening relationships with community leaders, philanthropic partners, and regional stakeholders, she is helping ensure the long-term sustainability of the services that have defined Community Hospice & Palliative Care's reputation for excellence for more than 46 years.
Outside of her professional responsibilities, Tuttle remains active in the community, spending time with her family, supporting her children's activities, and enjoying the coastal lifestyle that has been central to her life in North Florida.
Through her role at The Foundation of Community Hospice & Palliative Care and in partnership with Community Hospice & Palliative's broader vision, Tuttle is advancing a philanthropy strategy that connects community generosity with high-impact programs, benefiting patients and families across the region.
