North River Boats Prepares for an Exciting 2026 Boat Show Season

North River Boats announces its 2026 Boat Show Season Rebate Program, running January 1–March 31, 2026, offering exclusive savings on new, unused 2023–2026 model year boats. Customers can receive up to $3,000 in rebates on select models, including a $2,000 promotional rebate on all eligible 2026 boats. Available through participating dealers, this limited-time program gives buyers added value during peak boat show season.