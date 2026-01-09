North River Boats Prepares for an Exciting 2026 Boat Show Season
North River Boats announces its 2026 Boat Show Season Rebate Program, running January 1–March 31, 2026, offering exclusive savings on new, unused 2023–2026 model year boats. Customers can receive up to $3,000 in rebates on select models, including a $2,000 promotional rebate on all eligible 2026 boats. Available through participating dealers, this limited-time program gives buyers added value during peak boat show season.
Roseburg, OR, January 09, 2026 --(PR.com)-- North River Boats is excited to announce its 2026 Boat Show Season Rebate Program, running from January 1 through March 31, 2026, and offering customers exclusive savings on new North River boats during the winter and early spring boat show season. This limited-time program provides an exceptional opportunity for buyers to take advantage of enhanced rebates across a wide range of models, making it easier than ever to get on the water in a premium aluminum boat built for performance, durability, and adventure.
Available throughout the 2026 boat show season, the rebate program delivers increased savings on select new, unused 2023–2025 model year boats, along with a special promotional rebate on 2026 model year boats. With limited availability and strong seasonal demand, customers are encouraged to act early to secure exceptional value while selecting from both recent and current model year offerings.
Rebates apply to qualifying purchases of new, unused 2023–2026 model year boats sold directly to customers from dealer inventory, provided the boats have not been previously warranty-registered. The program also includes pre-sold 2026 model year boats ordered during the promotional period and sold to a customer.
Customers purchasing eligible 2023–2025 model year boats may receive rebates of up to $3,000, depending on model. Eligible Seahawk OB, Pursuit, Fastback, Hard Top, Commander, Seahawk IB, Osprey, and Scout models qualify for a $3,000 rebate, while COHO models qualify for a $2,000 rebate. All eligible 2026 model year boats qualify for a $2,000 promotional rebate during the program period.
Rebate recipients may choose one of two payment options. Customers may elect to have the rebate applied directly to their purchase price, with North River Boats issuing the rebate to the dealership after delivery and the full rebate value applied to the final invoice. Alternatively, customers may choose to receive the rebate directly, with North River Boats mailing a check for the full rebate amount to the new boat owner. Rebates will be processed within seven to ten business days after North River Boats receives all required documentation and confirmation of delivery through the dealer’s OPR submission and verification process.
This rebate program is available exclusively during the 2026 Boat Show Season and represents a limited-time opportunity for customers to purchase a new North River boat with added savings during one of the most popular buying periods of the year.
North River Boats builds premium aluminum fishing and adventure boats in the Pacific Northwest, combining rugged construction, thoughtful design, and dependable performance for anglers and families who demand more from their time on the water.
North River is an employee-owned company with a 125,000-square-foot facility located in Roseburg, Oregon. North River offers both a commercial and recreational line of boats that range in size from 18 feet up to 65 feet. For more information on North River, please visit www.northriverboats.com or call 800-413-6351.
Contact
North RiverContact
Christine Cribbins
541-673-2438
www.northriverboats.com
