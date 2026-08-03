Maritime News
Keep afloat with news about the maritime transportation industry. Learn about companies involved in shipping, overseeing ports, supply chain management, containerization and other aspects of maritime logistics. Get the latest on company news, awards and innovations.
New COMPASS™ Study Reveals Boat Buyers Remain Highly Impressionable Long After They Begin Shopping
COMPASS™ is a new syndicated national study examining what happens after consumers enter the boat market. The research identifies where buyers lose momentum, how manufacturers and dealers can influence purchase decisions, and provides companies of all sizes with affordable access to large-scale buyer insights that can strengthen sales, marketing, and customer experience. - August 03, 2026 - Unmuted Consumer Insights, LLC
Baron Weather, Western Weather Group Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Asset-Level Station Data to Utility Platforms
Utilities can now see their own weather station data alongside radar, forecasts, and grid assets in one view. A new partnership between Western Weather Group and Baron Weather brings WWG's asset-level station observations directly into Baron Lynx and Baron's Esri ArcGIS weather layers, sharpening situational awareness for wildfire monitoring, PSPS decisions, and storm response. Available now to mutual clients of both companies. - July 30, 2026 - Western Weather Group
Ship Overseas Inc. Expands International Logistics Capabilities for Heavy Machinery and Oversized Freight
Ship Overseas Inc has expanded its specialized Roll-on/Roll-off (RoRo) shipping capabilities for heavy machinery, commercial construction equipment, and oversized RVs. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the company provides nationwide ground pickup to major U.S. ports, complete port documentation management, and streamlined customs clearance. This strategic service focus ensures secure, highly coordinated international transport solutions for heavy equipment operators and commercial fleets. - July 25, 2026 - Ship Overseas
Adisun Corporation Surpasses Key Export Milestone & Announces Plans for Major Expansion
Adisun Corporation Surpasses $100 Million in Cumulative Export Sales, Announces Plans to Acquire and Modernize Logistics Hub Near Major East Coast Ports - July 23, 2026 - Adisun Corporation
The Cruise Boys® Announce Entertainment Lineup Update for the Waves of Pride Cruise
The Cruise Boys® announced an entertainment lineup change for the Waves of Pride Cruise, sailing Sept. 5-10, 2026. Drag performer Roxxxy Andrews has canceled her appearance due to a scheduling conflict. She will be replaced by Puerto Rican drag performer and RuPaul's Drag Race star Jessica Wild. The Cruise Boys®, a travel agency powered by KVI Travel, notes that limited inventory remains for the sailing. Travelers can check availability online. - June 29, 2026 - The Cruise Boys - Powered by KVI TRAVEL
Hernando County Administrator Jeff Rogers Named Grand Marshal for 5th Annual Heroes Boat Parade Benefiting Florida Veterans and Celebrating America's 250th
The Hernando Beach Yacht Club's 5th Annual Heroes Boat Parade returns July 4, 2026, benefiting the Florida Veterans Foundation. Hernando County Administrator and Navy submarine veteran Jeff Rogers will serve as Grand Marshal during a patriotic celebration marking America's 250th anniversary. The event includes a decorated boat parade, live music, Quilts of Honor presentations, silent auction, raffle, and family activities. - June 15, 2026 - Hernando Beach Yacht Club
MarineFifty to Launch First-of-Its-Kind Maritime Efficiency Technology Investment Fund with Njord as the Technical Advisor
MarineFifty, an investment business dedicated to maritime sustainability, will establish a diversified investment fund focused on maritime energy efficiency technology suppliers. Njord, with their maritime experience, technical knowledge, has been appointed as technical advisor to the initiative. The fund will offer investors exposure to a curated portfolio of solutions supporting shipping decarbonisation. - June 04, 2026 - SkiesFifty
Ship Overseas Inc. Launches AI-Driven Real-Time Tracking for 2026 International Shipments
Ship Overseas Inc, a leader in international vehicle logistics since 1983, has announced the integration of AI-driven real-time tracking for all 2026 shipments. Headquartered in San Diego, the company is leveraging predictive analytics to provide customers with precise arrival windows and enhanced transparency for ocean freight. This upgrade streamlines the door-to-port process, ensuring global vehicle relocation is more data-driven and secure. - May 22, 2026 - Ship Overseas
NDASA Welcomes Congressional Support for DOT Oral Fluid Testing
Members of Congress urge HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to take immediate action to protect public safety. - April 26, 2026 - National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association
Ship Overseas Inc. Launches Secure-Buy Service to Protect International Vehicle Buyers
Ship Overseas Inc. has launched its new Secure-Buy service page to protect international buyers from private-seller scams. The service verifies seller legitimacy, inspects vehicles before export, and ensures documentation accuracy. The initiative addresses rising fraud concerns among high-value overseas buyers and strengthens Ship Overseas Inc.’s commitment to secure global shipping. - March 29, 2026 - Ship Overseas
Ship Overseas Inc Issues 2026 Market Advisory for European Buyers as Strong Euro Increases Purchasing Power for U.S. Vehicles
Ship Overseas Inc has issued its 2026 Market Advisory for European buyers, highlighting how a strong euro is increasing purchasing power for U.S. vehicles. European inquiries rose 38 percent, demand increased 23 percent, and shipping quote requests grew 11 percent. The company continues to support buyers with full logistics and documentation services. - March 19, 2026 - Ship Overseas
Global LNG Crisis Underscores Case for Domestic Synthetic Natural Gas, Says Loa Carbon
Company's modular methanation systems enable any nation to produce synthetic natural gas domestically, eliminating dependence on foreign LNG imports. - March 17, 2026 - Loa Carbon
Below Deck Mediterranean’s Captain Sandy Yawn Names Randi Gold to Lead Expansion of Youth Maritime Career Pipeline
Bravo’s Below Deck Mediterranean star Captain Sandy Yawn has appointed longtime strategist and fundraiser Randi Gold as Executive Director of Strategic Partnerships and Maritime Program Development at Captain Sandy’s Charities. In this new role, Gold will lead the growth of Captain Sandy’s youth maritime programs, including Ocean Rangers and Steering Toward Success. These K-12 initiatives introduce elementary, middle and high school students, to high-demand maritime pathways and careers. - February 13, 2026 - Captain Sandy's Charities
Kyma K7 Boats, the Next Big Thing in Water Sports
KYMA K7 disrupts water sports with its innovative jet boat design. Now open to investors. - February 09, 2026 - Kyma Boats
Ship Overseas Inc Launches New Customer Transparency Initiative
Ship Overseas Inc announces a new Customer Transparency Initiative featuring improved shipment tracking, clearer documentation workflows, and enhanced communication protocols. The program strengthens visibility for customers shipping vehicles and heavy machinery internationally and reflects growing demand for clearer logistics information. - January 23, 2026 - Ship Overseas
North River Boats Prepares for an Exciting 2026 Boat Show Season
North River Boats announces its 2026 Boat Show Season Rebate Program, running January 1–March 31, 2026, offering exclusive savings on new, unused 2023–2026 model year boats. Customers can receive up to $3,000 in rebates on select models, including a $2,000 promotional rebate on all eligible 2026 boats. Available through participating dealers, this limited-time program gives buyers added value during peak boat show season. - January 09, 2026 - North River Boats
Executive Order Signed to Reclassify Marijuana as Schedule III
Today President Trump’s Executive Order regarding rescheduling marijuana, includes a general provision for granted authority to executive departments and agencies, proving that NDASA's advocacy efforts have had a direct impact for preserving public safety. - December 19, 2025 - National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association
Ship Overseas Inc. Expands Heavy Equipment Shipping Operations Into Africa
Ship Overseas Inc., based in San Diego, expands heavy equipment shipping into Africa, serving destinations including Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tanzania, and Togo. The company reports a 27% increase in shipping volume and a 31% rise in demand, making Africa its top market for construction and farming machinery exports. - December 17, 2025 - Ship Overseas
Ship Overseas Inc. Reports 37% Revenue Growth as EV Shipping to Africa Accelerates
Ship Overseas Inc reports 37% revenue growth and rising demand, driven by expanded EV exports to Africa. The company now supports tailored shipping to Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa, helping meet growing interest in secondhand electric vehicles. Operational upgrades ensure safe, compliant delivery across emerging markets. - October 17, 2025 - Ship Overseas
AMPP to Host Webcast Exploring India’s Path to Top-Five Shipbuilding Nation Status by 2047
The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP), the world’s leading authority on corrosion control and protective coatings, will host an upcoming webcast examining how India’s shipbuilding and repair sector is advancing through modernization, innovation, and corrosion... - October 16, 2025 - AMPP
Crewsure Insurance Launches Crewsure Americas to Advance Crew Welfare Across North America with Employer-Paid Marine Crew Medical & Family Benefits
Crewsure Americas to Sponsor Fort Lauderdale Mariners Club Marine Insurance Seminar and Host Marine Brokers Roundtable on Wednesday, Oct. 29 - October 01, 2025 - Crewsure Insurance
Charting New Courses - New Documentary Showcases Women in Sailing, Brings Hollywood to Seabrook, TX
Charting New Courses follows Bad Girl, an all-female Texas sailing crew, as they defend their title in the grueling 150-mile Harvest Moon Regatta. Interwoven with voices of trailblazers like Olympian Francesca Clapcich and Tracy Edwards, the film explores resilience, teamwork, and representation in a male-dominated sport, celebrating women pushing boundaries and inspiring the next generation to chart their own course. - September 24, 2025 - Lost Light Films
AMPP Marks World Maritime Day 2025 by Highlighting Corrosion Prevention’s Role in Protecting Oceans
AMPP joins the global maritime community in marking World Maritime Day 2025, emphasizing how corrosion prevention extends the life of ships, ports, and offshore assets. Through standards like AMPP MR21506-2025 and global partnerships with IMO, AMPP reduces waste, lowers emissions, protects ecosystems, and strengthens resilience across the maritime supply chain. - September 24, 2025 - AMPP
Way Better Insurance Launches Specialized Yacht & Marine Division at New Babcock Ranch Office
Way Better Insurance has launched a new Yacht & Marine Division at its Babcock Ranch office, specializing in yacht, sailboat, catamaran, and live-aboard boat insurance for vessels 30–70 feet operating in Florida, the Bahamas, and beyond. The division was inspired by Karen and Brian Culbertson’s year cruising the Bahamas aboard their catamaran Three Dog Cat, which gave them firsthand experience with the challenges boaters face in finding the right coverage. - September 18, 2025 - Insurance on B Street
Ship Overseas Inc. Simplifies International Export for Vehicles Purchased at U.S. Auctions
New service manages the complex logistics chain for global buyers, from auction pickup to overseas delivery. - September 18, 2025 - Ship Overseas
Marina Rose Cruises Wins 2025 Best of Florida Award in Romantic Restaurants Category
Marina Rose Cruises in Hernando Beach has been named a 2025 Best of Florida Award winner in the Romantic Restaurants category by Guide to Florida. Recognized as one of less than 10% of Florida businesses earning this honor, Marina Rose Cruises offers guests a signature experience with dining, sunset views, and warm hospitality along Florida’s Gulf Coast. - September 02, 2025 - Marina Rose Cruises
World Premiere of the Lazzara LPC 300 at Cannes Yachting Festival
Lazzara LPC 300 to Premiere at Cannes as World’s First Patented Full-Beam Lower Deck Catamaran with Superyacht-Style Layout. - August 27, 2025 - Lazzara Yachts
Asia Supply Chain Faces Rising Uncertainty, Fueling Demand for AI Live Trade Insight Report Amid US-Initiated Geopolitical Tensions, Notes TradeInt™
Amid U.S.-initiated geopolitical conflicts disrupting key Asian trade corridors, supply chains face growing uncertainty. Rising risks from conflicts and policy shifts are driving strong demand for TradeInt™’s AI-powered Live Trade Insight Report. - August 19, 2025 - Trade Intelligence Global
VoyageX AI CEO Manish Gupta Unveils Bold Vision for the Future of Maritime Technology
VoyageX AI CEO Manish Gupta has unveiled a strategic vision to transform the maritime industry through AI, predictive analytics, and automation. The company aims to enhance operational efficiency, sustainability, and compliance for global shipping operators, supported by real-time data insights and international partnerships. - August 17, 2025 - VoyageX
Ship Overseas Inc. Launches Dedicated Middle East-to-USA Shipping Routes for Vehicles and Heavy Equipment
New service connects UAE and Saudi Arabia ports to the United States with specialized RoRo, FCL, and LCL solutions. - August 11, 2025 - Ship Overseas
Marina Rose Cruises Named Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Winner for 2025, Recognized Among the Top 10% of Things-To-Do Worldwide
Marina Rose Cruises has been named a Tripadvisor® Travelers’ Choice® Award winner for 2025, placing in the top 10% of things-to-do worldwide. Based in Hernando Beach, Florida, the veteran-owned cruise company was recognized for consistently delivering exceptional guest experiences on Florida’s scenic Gulf Coast. - July 23, 2025 - Marina Rose Cruises
FreightInsuranceDirect.com Reinforces Its Leadership in Instant Freight Coverage Since 1982
FreightInsuranceDirect.com, operated by Ramon Insurance, marks over 25 years of providing digital freight insurance certificates. The platform, first launched in the late 1990s, continues to streamline coverage for logistics professionals by offering instant access to domestic and international shipment protection. - July 17, 2025 - Ramon
Ship Overseas Inc. Expands Specialized Shipping Services for Vehicles and Heavy Machinery from USA to Japan and South Korea
Ship Overseas Inc., a trusted leader in international freight and logistics, today announced the expansion of its dedicated car and heavy machinery shipping services from the United States to Japan and South Korea. This strategic move addresses the rising demand from automotive exporters, construction firms, and machinery dealers seeking reliable, cost-effective overseas transport solutions. - July 16, 2025 - Ship Overseas
VoyageX AI Introduces unified AI Platform for Ship Management, Crew Operations, and Compliance Automation
VoyageX AI Launches Unified Maritime Software Platform for Smarter Ship Management and HSSEQ Compliance - June 12, 2025 - VoyageX
Lover Lips Yachts Celebrates 3 Years of Luxury, Leadership & Legacy: A Mexican Woman-Owned Company Making Waves in La Paz, MX
Lover Lips Yachts, a Mexican woman-owned charter company, celebrates 3 years of redefining affordable luxury in La Paz. From 1 yacht to nearly 40, they've earned the highest-rated guest reviews in the region. With celebrity guests, community partnerships, and bold expansion plans, Lover Lips Yachts proves luxury can be inclusive, local, and unforgettable. - June 08, 2025 - Lover Lips Yachts
Brett Bartoli Launches Marine Brokerage Services, Redefining the Boat Buying and Selling Experience
Brett Bartoli, a veteran in marine sales and marketing, has launched a premium boat brokerage service specializing in pre-owned boats. Backed by years of experience managing multiple dealership brokerages, Bartoli offers expert evaluations, nationwide listings, and white-glove service for buyers and sellers. From pontoons to surf and center console boats, his client-first approach is designed to maximize value and simplify every step of the process. - June 03, 2025 - Brett Bartoli
Port of Victoria Joins Texas Nuclear Alliance as a Founding Member
The Texas Nuclear Alliance (TNA) proudly welcomes the Port of Victoria, a Texas-based, shallow-draft inland port boasting multimodal transportation options, as TNA’s first member at the “Nonprofit and Local Government” membership level. - May 16, 2025 - Texas Nuclear Alliance
DSV Celebrates Grand Opening of 1.2 Million Sq. Ft. Facility Near Columbus, Ohio, with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
DSV celebrated the opening of its newest warehouse in New Albany, Ohio, on May 7, 2025, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The addition of this high-tech facility creates a centralized hub, underscoring its commitment to supporting the expanding semiconductor industry. - May 08, 2025 - DSV
When Tools Become Drivers of Innovation: Outillage Placide Mathieu Equips the ÉTS OMER 13 Club to Reach the Pinnacle of Underwater Engineering
Tools for Performance - the support of Outillage Placide Mathieu, in partnership with Milwaukee, has transformed the daily life of the OMER 13 team. - May 07, 2025 - Outillage Placide Mathieu
Euro Marine Group Receives U.S. Patent for Integrated Sea Chest That Is Reshaping the Yacht Industry
Rewriting the history: Euro Marine Group’s Sea Chest Patent Marks a Big Improvement in Yacht Industry. - April 14, 2025 - Lazzara Yachts
AMPP Stands Ready to Support U.S. Navy’s Push to Streamline Shipbuilding
The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP), the global authority on materials protection and performance, strongly supports the U.S. Navy’s call for modernization, workforce development, and improved supply chain performance to strengthen the shipbuilding enterprise and... - March 28, 2025 - AMPP
CORE POWER Joins Texas Nuclear Alliance as Founding Member
The Texas Nuclear Alliance (TNA) proudly welcomes CORE POWER, a technology and market development company which funds and builds scalable new nuclear technology solutions for ocean transport and heavy industry, as a Founding Member. - March 24, 2025 - Texas Nuclear Alliance
Rooster Tail Charters Launches New Charter Boat Company in Murrells Inlet, SC
Coleman Reich, a former Coastal Carolina Football Player and 2022 Graduate, brings his passion for fishing to the coastal waters of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. - February 20, 2025 - Rooster Tail Charters LLC
Bluewater Battery Logistics Partners with Dupré Logistics
Bluewater Battery Logistics, a leader in battery lifecycle management, is thrilled to announce an official partnership with Dupré Logistics, a privately held transportation company specializing in innovative logistics solutions. - February 12, 2025 - Bluewater Battery Logistics
Delos Shipping Acquires Car Carrier "Asturias" with Five-Year Charter Agreement
Delos Shipping is pleased to announce the acquisition of the 2010-built car carrier Asturias. The Asturias is a 44,037 deadweight ton (DWT) vessel constructed at the Nantong Mingde Heavy Industry shipyard. With a carrying capacity of 4,200 cars, the vessel is ideally suited for the efficient... - February 05, 2025 - Delos Shipping
SŌLACE Boats Announces the Launch of the SŌLACE 37 PILOT Center Console at the Miami International Boat Show
Building on the success of the SŌLACE 37CS, the SŌLACE 37 PILOT makes a bold statement setting a new standard in luxury center console boats featuring a bold Dougherty-designed “Command Center” delivering protection from the elements while providing unmatched comfort and quality. The... - February 04, 2025 - SOLACE Boats, LLC
Marketing Maverick Trey Griggs Joins the Broker Carrier Summit
The Broker Carrier Summit has hired Trey Griggs, Founder and CEO of BETA Consulting Group, as Director of Event Operations. - November 21, 2024 - Broker Carrier Summit
VoyageX AI Launches Advanced Ship Maintenance Software with 3-Month Trial Access to Support Efficient Vessel Maintenance
VoyageX AI launches new Ship Maintenance Software with a 3-month trial, offering AI-driven solutions to optimize vessel maintenance, improve compliance, and enhance fleet efficiency. - November 04, 2024 - VoyageX
Vessel Sensor Interface Module Integrates with Browser Devices and Local WiFi to Provide Cloud Storage and Analytics Services
New generation SeaGaugeG4 remote sensor gateway provides embedded web server and WiFi interface to connect entire vessel instruments to cloud services. - November 03, 2024 - Chetco Digital
REPLOY Power Joins TNA as a Founding Member
The Texas Nuclear Alliance (“TNA”) is proud to announce that Texas-based REPLOY Power, advancing an industrial nuclear power deployment model, has joined as a Founding Member. TNA is the only industry association in Texas dedicated to the advancement of nuclear technology in the state. - October 18, 2024 - Texas Nuclear Alliance