Family Members of Sanchi Oil Tanker Crew Bring an Action Against National Iranian Tanker Company Family members brought an action under the Alien Tort Claim Act (“ATS”) and the Torture Victims Protection Act (“TVPA”) against National Iranian Tanker Company (“NITC”), Mr. Ali Rabiei and Mr. Alaedin Boroujerdi, alleging that defendants were engaged in a cover up and the report they provided to families, stating that all crew members were dead within minutes of the accident, is completely baseless. - December 17, 2019 - Herischi & Associates LLC

FLEXCO® Introduces the Only IMO Rubber Flooring Certified by The U.S. Coast Guard FLEXCO IMO Rubber Flooring is the only flooring certified by the U.S. Coast Guard. And, it has exceeded the IMO standards for surface flammability, smoke and toxicity requirements for floor covering and primary deck covering materials on ocean-going vessels. - December 07, 2019 - Roppe Holding Company

XPlora Yachts and Wago Introduce PICASO - Bringing IoT to Maritime Industries for Safety, Enhanced Reliability and Predictive Failure Analyses Using sensors and IoT applications that are certified by classification societies including DNV GL, ABS, and UL, boat and ship owners and operators can now access real-time data and information that can be coupled with AI applications to predict shipboard failures and faults before they occur at a fraction of the cost of existing solutions - October 04, 2019 - XPlora Yachts LLC

Rhode Island Maritime Law Firm to Offer Free Wake-Hazard Education Seminar The legal team at Fulweiler llc (saltwaterlaw.com), a Rhode Island maritime law firm representing injured workers and passengers on the East and Gulf Coasts, has announced its intention to hold a free seminar on the hazards presented by vessel wakes and waves. This spring seminar will be timed to open... - October 03, 2019 - Fulweiler llc

Tri-Star Semi Truck & Trailer Services to Acquire Transportation Equipment Specialists (TES) Tri-Star semi Truck & Trailer Services to acquire Transportation Equipment Specialists (TES) to offer comprehensive truck, trailer and container repair, and logistic services to the transportation and intermodal container industry. - September 18, 2019 - Tri-Star Semi Truck & Trailer Services

Mission Microwave Enables Intellian Ka-Band Terminals for HTS and LEO Satellite Networks Industry’s Fastest Growing Manufacturer of High Performance, Lightweight, Solid State Power Amplifiers for Satellite Communications selected for Intellian’s Next Generation of Advanced Platforms. - September 10, 2019 - Mission Microwave

Louis A. Russo Announces Russo Law LLC, a New Law Firm Efficiently Delivering Cost-Effective Legal Representation to Clients All Over the World Announcing the founding of Russo Law LLC - Accomplished | Cost-Effective | Technology-Driven legal representation on Corporate, Commercial, Employment, Real Estate, and Maritime matters for individuals, senior executives, startups, small businesses, and large institutions all over the globe. - September 10, 2019 - Russo Law LLC

Port of Fernandina Positioned to Speed Aid to Bahamas Unscathed Northeast Florida's Port of Fernandina in excellent shape to help get relief supplies to Bahamas. - September 06, 2019 - Port of Fernandina

1000 Mermaids Project Adds to Palm Beach County's Cache of Artificial Reefs with Deployment of 18 Sculptures The 1000 Mermaids Artificial Reef Project is a public eco-art installation created in partnership with Reef Cells that serves as an underwater eco-friendly destination for eco-tourism and coral growth. - September 04, 2019 - 1000 Mermaids Project

SŌLACE Boats Announces First Five Dealerships Atlantic Marine (Port Orange, FL), PYY Marine (Maryland), KMC Marine (Pompano, FL), Bluewater Yacht Sales (Orange Beach, AL), and Unique Marine (Tavernier, FL) to be SŌLACE's first five dealerships. - September 04, 2019 - SOLACE Boats, LLC

FDAImports.com and Mesh Intelligence – Providing Threat Intelligence for FDA-Regulated Industries Food recalls, compliance delays and import violations cost US companies over $3 billion annually. Announcing the launch of Threat Intelligence, a new service to help the world’s leading food organizations predict, manage and protect mission critical supplier networks to reduce risk of food recalls, supply chain disruptions and import delays. Brought to you by FDAImports.com and Mesh Intelligence. - September 03, 2019 - FDAImports.com

3 Main Tips to Choose the Best Galapagos Expedition When it comes to cruising the Galapagos Islands, one size does not necessarily fit all. While at first, a small, single-guided ship may seem the most appealing way to go, larger, multiple-guided ships actually offer distinct advantages for travelers looking to witness a myriad of natural wonders across one of the world’s most cherished wildlife destinations. Just ask the travel experts at Metropolitan Touring. - August 29, 2019 - Metropolitan Touring

DOT Designation to Help FL Port Move Cargo & Ease Truck Traffic Marine Highway designation to help Port of Fernandina move cargo by barge and alleviate truck traffic on area roadways. - August 05, 2019 - Port of Fernandina

Announcing the Launch of the World’s First Transportation Security Leadership Forum Transportation Security Leadership Forum – Innovation | Leadership | Security Re-Imagined; 29-30 October 2019, Croke Park, Dublin, Ireland - June 28, 2019 - SEMCO Events Ltd.

SŌLACE Boats Unveils Their New 345 Center Console Boat SŌLACE hosted the global unveiling of their new 345 center console at a large community event. - June 25, 2019 - SOLACE Boats, LLC

PINC Recognized as a Standout Exhibitor During the Largest ProMat Expo in the 34-Year History Independent consulting firm, Competitive Edge, on behalf of MHI, selects PINC as a standout exhibit during ProMat 2019. - June 19, 2019 - PINC

Mission-Ready and Set to Go: The 12 Meter Military Cabin Boat Launch from Ocean Craft Marine Ocean Craft Marine has been building boats for the military and professional use since its inception. The company uses its collective experience of about 100 years in the marine industry to offer customised marine solutions for military, professional and recreational mariners. The company recently launched... - May 20, 2019 - Ocean Craft Marine

Boaterz n Bikerz of America: Hull of a Tour 5 Wraps Its Epic 2019 “Dragon’s Roar” Boaterz n Bikerz of America Hull of a Tour 5 just wrapped an epic week-long motorcycling and boating event, "The Dragon's Roar," with 36 participants from the boating industry and 24 motorcycles, powered by title sponsor Evinrude/BRP along with Sea Tow, Malibu Boats, Boogey Lights, Emerald Coast Marine Group, Jim Krueger Photography, Born to Ride Magazine and Kenton Smith Marketing. - May 14, 2019 - Kenton Smith Marketing

Huckworthy and Boeing Complete Successful Department of Defense Mentor-Protégé Program Huckworthy and Boeing have successfully completed the three-year US DoD Mentor-Protégé Program for Small Businesses, under which The Boeing Company has mentored Huckworthy in business and product improvements for government clients. - May 06, 2019 - Huckworthy LLC

Mission Microwave Announces New Ka-Band Products for LEO/MEO/GEO Satellite Networks Industry’s Fastest Growing Manufacturer of High Performance, Lightweight, Solid State Power Amplifiers for Satellite Communications announces new Ka-Band products to support multiple satellite network architectures in a single terminal design. - May 03, 2019 - Mission Microwave

Mission Microwave Supplying High Power X, Ku, & Ka-Band BUCs in Support of the Warfighter Industry’s Fastest Growing Manufacturer of High Performance, Lightweight, Solid State Power Amplifiers for Satellite Communications Has Booked Orders Totaling Over $12 Million in the First Quarter of 2019 - April 30, 2019 - Mission Microwave

Diamond Freight Distribution Recognized for Exceptional Drayage Services Diamond Freight Distribution is named the 2018 Drayage Carrier of the Year by Dollar Tree Distribution Services. Partnering with industry leaders, such as Dollar Tree Distribution is what continues to drive their growth and strategy in the transportation and logistics industry. - April 13, 2019 - Diamond Freight Distribution

Crane Worldwide Logistics Selected as Carrier of Choice by Electrameccanica First Shipment of Revolutionary SOLO Electric Vehicles Arrives in North America. - April 12, 2019 - Crane Worldwide Logistics

Tecsew Make VIP Appearance at Portsmouth Harbour Marine Tecsew recently attended the launch event for Portsmouth Harbour Marine. - April 06, 2019 - Tecsew Ltd.

Dougherty Manufacturing Names Todd Albrecht as New President Announcement of Todd Albrecht's placement as president to lead the company through their recent and ongoing growth. - April 05, 2019 - Dougherty Manufacturing

Commerce Secretary Ross Lauds Port of Fernandina U.S Commerce Secretary calls Port of Fernandina "crown jewel for exporting northeast Florida timber and other products to China and the rest of the world." - April 03, 2019 - Port of Fernandina

Jiangsu Honest Cable Co., Ltd. is on the Way to Becoming the Best Marine Cable Manufacturer in China Honest Cable, a premier manufacturer of marine and shipboard cables, today unveiled its strategic plan for the year 2019. It is part of Honest Cable's effort to become the best marine cable manufacturer in China. - March 26, 2019 - Jiangsu Honest Cable Co., Ltd.

Kanoo Shipping Wins Dubai Trade's 11th E-Services Excellence Award Kanoo Shipping and other winners for different categories in the latest edition of ESEA were rewarded according to their mobile and online transactions across key services provided by DP World, Dubai Customs, and Jebel Ali Free Zone throughout 2018 - March 04, 2019 - The Kanoo Group

Axiom Medical Releases “Occupational Health Programs: In-House or Outsource?” Whitepaper Axiom Medical, a leading incident case management and occupational health services provider in North America, announced today the release of its latest whitepaper, “Occupational Health Programs: In-House or Outsource?” The publication addresses the three most common reasons why keeping occupational health in-house is a short-term fix and how outsourcing occupational health can become a one-stop solution to immediately impact injury outcome costs and an organization's total employee health. - February 27, 2019 - Axiom Medical

Shifts in Global Luxury Yacht Market Requires Brokers to Expand Services Range, Says Performance Yacht Brokerage With an unprecedented increase in global luxury yacht demands, luxury yacht brokerages are evolving to offer a greater degree of accessibility to luxury yachts. - February 22, 2019 - Performance Yacht Sales

House Yacht Living Showcases Next-Generation Floating Home, Arkup #1 with Extravagant 5-Night Private Showing on Star Island Miami Yacht Show, Feb. 14-18, 2019 House Yacht Living (HYL) is proud to present the very first 75 ft., fully sustainable, floating villa/livable yacht ever created. This is one of the most technologically advanced vessels ever created on land or sea. Fully solar-electric, mobile and self-elevating,... - February 11, 2019 - House Yacht Living LLC