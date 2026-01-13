ExpertPI Network Inc. Launches Beta with Augentic AI to Transform How Legal and Insurance Professionals Hire Verified Investigative Experts
New ExperPI platform combines verified human expertise with the Augentic AI engine to automate proposal analysis, summarize investigation outcomes and streamline expert workflows.
Fort Lauderdale, FL, January 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- ExpertPI Network today announced the beta launch of its comprehensive digital marketplace designed to modernize the fragmented process of sourcing, vetting and managing investigative professionals. By combining a verified expert network with its proprietary Augentic AI engine, ExpertPI addresses the critical inefficiencies faced by law firms, insurance carriers and corporations when hiring outside experts.
For decades finding qualified experts, such as Private Investigators or Digital Forensics examiners, has relied on inefficient word of mouth referrals and slow manual vetting. ExpertPI disrupts this model by introducing a centralized and secure platform built on three core pillars of Verification, Privacy and Accountability, now supercharged by purpose built AI.
The Founder of ExpertPI stated that the investigative industry has reached a tipping point where speed and documentation are non-negotiable. With Augentic AI they are not just connecting people but equipping them with an intelligence layer that removes the administrative burden. The goal is moving the industry from personal referrals to a standard of verifiable and data driven trust.
Introducing Augentic AI: The Intelligence Layer
Differentiating itself from standard freelance marketplaces, ExpertPI integrates Augentic AI, a suite of tools designed specifically for the investigative workflow.
For SIU and Legal Teams acting as clients, Augentic AI functions as an always on analyst. It instantly evaluates incoming proposals and highlights key experience and value differentiators to help teams make faster hiring decisions. Once a case is complete, the AI provides heads up summarization of investigation outcomes, converting lengthy field reports into concise and decision ready briefs for claims managers and attorneys.
For Private Investigators acting as experts, the system ensures they spend more time in the field and less time on administration. Augentic AI converts client requests into actionable assignment briefs to ensure clear scope immediately. It also empowers experts to generate detailed and professional proposals in seconds by drawing on their specific subject matter knowledge and prior experience to match the needs of the client perfectly.
A Concierge Liquidity Approach to Trust
Unlike general freelance platforms, ExpertPI functions as a full lifecycle business platform. The beta launch introduces a Concierge Liquidity strategy to ensure high touch matching between clients and a curated network of professionals.
Key features of the ExpertPI platform include:
Mandatory Independent Verification where every professional license and certification is independently verified by platform administrators
Legal Grade Chain of Custody that automatically logs every file upload with cryptographic hashing to create an admissible audit trail proving evidence integrity
Privacy First Hiring that allows clients to post cases using identity modes like Hidden Until Award for sensitive internal investigations
Secure Workrooms where communication, file exchanges and milestone tracking occur in a centralized environment rather than scattered email threads
Availability
ExpertPI is currently in Beta. The platform is actively onboarding licensed Private Investigators, Digital Forensics Specialists and Forensic Accountants as well as founding clients in the legal and insurance sectors.
To apply for a verified expert profile or to post a case as a Founding Member visit the ExpertPI website.
About ExpertPI
ExpertPI is a professional networking and workflow platform specifically designed for the legal and investigative industries. It connects verified experts with clients through a secure environment built for accountability, compliance and trust. Powered by Augentic AI, ExpertPI provides the infrastructure to run professional engagements with confidence.
For decades finding qualified experts, such as Private Investigators or Digital Forensics examiners, has relied on inefficient word of mouth referrals and slow manual vetting. ExpertPI disrupts this model by introducing a centralized and secure platform built on three core pillars of Verification, Privacy and Accountability, now supercharged by purpose built AI.
The Founder of ExpertPI stated that the investigative industry has reached a tipping point where speed and documentation are non-negotiable. With Augentic AI they are not just connecting people but equipping them with an intelligence layer that removes the administrative burden. The goal is moving the industry from personal referrals to a standard of verifiable and data driven trust.
Introducing Augentic AI: The Intelligence Layer
Differentiating itself from standard freelance marketplaces, ExpertPI integrates Augentic AI, a suite of tools designed specifically for the investigative workflow.
For SIU and Legal Teams acting as clients, Augentic AI functions as an always on analyst. It instantly evaluates incoming proposals and highlights key experience and value differentiators to help teams make faster hiring decisions. Once a case is complete, the AI provides heads up summarization of investigation outcomes, converting lengthy field reports into concise and decision ready briefs for claims managers and attorneys.
For Private Investigators acting as experts, the system ensures they spend more time in the field and less time on administration. Augentic AI converts client requests into actionable assignment briefs to ensure clear scope immediately. It also empowers experts to generate detailed and professional proposals in seconds by drawing on their specific subject matter knowledge and prior experience to match the needs of the client perfectly.
A Concierge Liquidity Approach to Trust
Unlike general freelance platforms, ExpertPI functions as a full lifecycle business platform. The beta launch introduces a Concierge Liquidity strategy to ensure high touch matching between clients and a curated network of professionals.
Key features of the ExpertPI platform include:
Mandatory Independent Verification where every professional license and certification is independently verified by platform administrators
Legal Grade Chain of Custody that automatically logs every file upload with cryptographic hashing to create an admissible audit trail proving evidence integrity
Privacy First Hiring that allows clients to post cases using identity modes like Hidden Until Award for sensitive internal investigations
Secure Workrooms where communication, file exchanges and milestone tracking occur in a centralized environment rather than scattered email threads
Availability
ExpertPI is currently in Beta. The platform is actively onboarding licensed Private Investigators, Digital Forensics Specialists and Forensic Accountants as well as founding clients in the legal and insurance sectors.
To apply for a verified expert profile or to post a case as a Founding Member visit the ExpertPI website.
About ExpertPI
ExpertPI is a professional networking and workflow platform specifically designed for the legal and investigative industries. It connects verified experts with clients through a secure environment built for accountability, compliance and trust. Powered by Augentic AI, ExpertPI provides the infrastructure to run professional engagements with confidence.
Contact
ExpertPI Network Inc.Contact
Viktoriia Fedorenko
754-999-0720
https://expertpi.net
Viktoriia Fedorenko
754-999-0720
https://expertpi.net
Categories