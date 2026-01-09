Secure SSH/HTTPS Remote Control for Switching Simultaneously or Individually between A and B Fiber Connections for Up to Four Fiber Optic Networks or Devices

Electro Standards Laboratories (ESL) has expanded its QuickSwitch® lineup with the new Model 6254-SSH, a secure LC duplex fiber optic switch for remote or manual control of up to four fiber channels. The switch supports A/B path switching via password-protected SSH or HTTPS interfaces or front-panel pushbuttons. Fully data-transparent, it enables secure routing, redundancy testing, and fiber management for government, military, lab, and critical infrastructure networks.