Free Genealogy Workshop Series Launched as part of U.S. Semiquincentennial Programming
Hyattsville, MD, January 10, 2026 --(PR.com)-- In 2026, the United States of America will celebrate its 250th Anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. As part of a regional commission planning events in Prince George’s County, Maryland, the Anacostia Trails Heritage Area announces a genealogy workshop series. These free genealogy workshops are part of the commission’s programming that will be offered throughout 2026.
Organizations and agencies of PGC250 have been meeting monthly for over a year to collaboratively create and offer programming related to our shared American history with a focus on “We the People,” past and present. Representatives from Prince George’s County Genealogical Society and the Prince George’s Chapter of the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society have collaborated to help PGC250 offer a four-part genealogy learning series this winter. PGC250 is committed to creating inclusive and engaging opportunities for Prince Georgians as well as visitors to Maryland to explore American history through the lens of diverse personal experiences.
The first three sessions (January 15, February 4, February 19) will be virtual, culminating in a bus tour (March 7) bringing attendees directly to genealogy repositories across Prince George’s County, Maryland.
This series is perfect for people who are new to genealogical research, seeking comradery in their research and/or are interested in using genealogy to expand perspectives to historical narratives. Participants are encouraged to attend one or all of these workshops and events.
PGC250 programming is funded in part by the Maryland 250 Commission, Maryland Center for History and Culture, and Maryland Humanities. Anacostia Trails Heritage Area is funded in part by the Maryland Heritage Area Authority.
Organizations and agencies of PGC250 have been meeting monthly for over a year to collaboratively create and offer programming related to our shared American history with a focus on “We the People,” past and present. Representatives from Prince George’s County Genealogical Society and the Prince George’s Chapter of the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society have collaborated to help PGC250 offer a four-part genealogy learning series this winter. PGC250 is committed to creating inclusive and engaging opportunities for Prince Georgians as well as visitors to Maryland to explore American history through the lens of diverse personal experiences.
The first three sessions (January 15, February 4, February 19) will be virtual, culminating in a bus tour (March 7) bringing attendees directly to genealogy repositories across Prince George’s County, Maryland.
This series is perfect for people who are new to genealogical research, seeking comradery in their research and/or are interested in using genealogy to expand perspectives to historical narratives. Participants are encouraged to attend one or all of these workshops and events.
PGC250 programming is funded in part by the Maryland 250 Commission, Maryland Center for History and Culture, and Maryland Humanities. Anacostia Trails Heritage Area is funded in part by the Maryland Heritage Area Authority.
Contact
Anacostia Trails Heritage Area Inc.Contact
Meagan Baco
301-887-0777
https://anacostiatrails.org/
https://www.pgc250.org/events/genealogy-series
Meagan Baco
301-887-0777
https://anacostiatrails.org/
https://www.pgc250.org/events/genealogy-series
Categories