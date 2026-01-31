ECN Execution Launches Focused Exclusively on True ECN Trading and Broker Transparency
The goal of ECN Execution empower traders with the best possible guidance on ECN trading and help them navigate the broker landscape with confidence.
London, United Kingdom, January 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- ECN Execution, a new online platform founded by Georgios Sklavounos, has officially launched with a singular focus: providing traders with clear, practical, and unbiased information about true ECN trading and how to identify brokers that genuinely operate under the ECN model.
The launch addresses a long-standing gap in the online trading industry, where ECN execution is often used as a marketing label rather than a clearly defined execution standard. ECN Execution was created to help traders understand how ECN trading actually works, including direct market access, raw spreads, commissions, liquidity aggregation, and order matching, without dealing desk intervention.
Unlike general trading websites that cover multiple broker models, ECN Execution is dedicated exclusively to ECN trading. This narrow focus allows for deeper analysis of broker execution structures and clearer differentiation between true ECN brokers and hybrid or marketing-driven alternatives.
The platform features curated ECN broker lists, detailed broker evaluations, educational guides, and side-by-side comparisons designed to support professional, active, algorithmic, and discretionary traders. Brokers are assessed based on execution transparency, pricing structure, access to liquidity providers, and overall suitability for ECN-based trading strategies.
“ECN Execution was built to cut through the noise,” said Georgios Sklavounos, founder of ECN Execution. “Traders deserve straightforward explanations and honest evaluations when it comes to ECN trading and broker selection. The goal is to reflect how the market actually works, not how it’s marketed.”
With growing global demand for transparent trading environments and institutional-style execution, ECN Execution positions itself as a dedicated reference point for traders seeking ECN-focused education, broker insights, and practical guidance.
About ECN Execution
ECN Execution is an independent online platform dedicated exclusively to ECN trading and ECN brokers. The site provides educational resources, broker analysis, and execution-focused insights for traders worldwide.
Media Contact
Georgios Sklavounos
Founder, ECN Execution
Email: george@ecnexecution.com
Website: https://ecnexecution.com/
The launch addresses a long-standing gap in the online trading industry, where ECN execution is often used as a marketing label rather than a clearly defined execution standard. ECN Execution was created to help traders understand how ECN trading actually works, including direct market access, raw spreads, commissions, liquidity aggregation, and order matching, without dealing desk intervention.
Unlike general trading websites that cover multiple broker models, ECN Execution is dedicated exclusively to ECN trading. This narrow focus allows for deeper analysis of broker execution structures and clearer differentiation between true ECN brokers and hybrid or marketing-driven alternatives.
The platform features curated ECN broker lists, detailed broker evaluations, educational guides, and side-by-side comparisons designed to support professional, active, algorithmic, and discretionary traders. Brokers are assessed based on execution transparency, pricing structure, access to liquidity providers, and overall suitability for ECN-based trading strategies.
“ECN Execution was built to cut through the noise,” said Georgios Sklavounos, founder of ECN Execution. “Traders deserve straightforward explanations and honest evaluations when it comes to ECN trading and broker selection. The goal is to reflect how the market actually works, not how it’s marketed.”
With growing global demand for transparent trading environments and institutional-style execution, ECN Execution positions itself as a dedicated reference point for traders seeking ECN-focused education, broker insights, and practical guidance.
About ECN Execution
ECN Execution is an independent online platform dedicated exclusively to ECN trading and ECN brokers. The site provides educational resources, broker analysis, and execution-focused insights for traders worldwide.
Media Contact
Georgios Sklavounos
Founder, ECN Execution
Email: george@ecnexecution.com
Website: https://ecnexecution.com/
Contact
ECN ExecutionContact
Georgios Sklavounos
00306975708949
https://ecnexecution.com/
Georgios Sklavounos
00306975708949
https://ecnexecution.com/
Categories