Bowmen Sports Opens 17th North Texas Location at The Rec of Grapevine
Bowmen Sports (founded 2003) announced the opening of its 17th North Texas location at The Rec of Grapevine. Founded in 2003, the company has offered Private PE programming since 2009 and provides youth sports instruction focused on fundamentals, movement, and confidence-building for school-age athletes, especially beginners.
Grapevine, TX, January 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Bowmen Sports, a North Texas youth sports instruction company founded in 2003, announced the opening of its 17th location with new programming at The Rec of Grapevine. The expansion marks the company’s newest partnership with a local recreation facility and extends Bowmen Sports’ footprint across the DFW Metroplex.
The company is known for beginner-friendly instruction that emphasizes fundamentals, movement, and confidence-building for school-age athletes. Bowmen Sports delivers a mix of year-round and seasonal options, including Private PE classes, evening sport-specific skills classes, and summer sports camps designed around coaching and measurable improvement.
Bowmen Sports introduced Private PE programming in 2009, creating a structured option for families seeking consistent physical education and skill development outside of traditional school athletics. The company’s programming is designed to keep kids active while teaching sport fundamentals in a positive, high-energy environment.
With the addition of The Rec of Grapevine, Bowmen Sports continues to expand access to organized youth sports instruction through partnerships with recreation centers and community facilities throughout North Texas. Additional details on class schedules and registration are available at bowmensports.com.
Nick Barrows
817-929-3333
bowmensports.com
