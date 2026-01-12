Ringzy Launches AI Call Answering Platform for Small Businesses, Developed by ValidPixel
New platform enables businesses to automate phone calls, capture leads, and never miss customer inquiries using AI voice agents.
Shelby Twp, MI, January 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Ringzy, a new AI-powered call answering and voice automation platform developed by ValidPixel, today announced its official launch. Ringzy is designed to help small and service-based businesses automatically answer inbound phone calls, engage callers with natural AI voice agents, and capture leads or schedule follow-ups—without the need for additional staff.
Ringzy addresses one of the most common challenges faced by local businesses: missed calls. Whether due to high call volume, after-hours inquiries, or limited staff availability, missed calls often translate into lost revenue. Ringzy’s AI voice agents answer calls in real time, respond conversationally, and follow custom business instructions defined by each user.
Built for simplicity and flexibility, Ringzy allows businesses to sign up, provision their own phone number, and configure AI behavior in minutes. Users can customize greetings, conversational tone, fallback behavior, and call handling logic, ensuring the AI reflects their brand voice and business goals. Call transcripts, summaries, and sentiment insights are automatically logged for review.
Ringzy is particularly suited for industries that rely heavily on inbound calls, such as home services, professional services, healthcare offices, and local retailers. Advanced features, including appointment scheduling and calendar integrations, are available as part of upgraded plans.
“Ringzy was built to give small businesses enterprise-grade voice automation without the complexity,” said a spokesperson for ValidPixel. “Our goal was to create a platform that feels approachable, configurable, and immediately useful—especially for businesses that can’t afford to miss calls.”
The platform operates on a usage-based pricing model, with memberships tied to call minutes, allowing businesses to scale affordably. Payments and subscriptions are securely managed via Stripe, and each user is provisioned with a dedicated phone number powered by Twilio infrastructure.
Ringzy is now available to businesses across the United States.
For more information, visit https://ringzy.ai
About Ringzy
Ringzy is an AI-powered call answering and voice automation platform that helps businesses handle inbound phone calls automatically. With customizable AI voice agents, real-time call handling, and detailed call insights, Ringzy enables businesses to improve customer response times and capture more opportunities—without adding operational overhead.
About ValidPixel
ValidPixel is a software development company specializing in AI-driven platforms, SaaS products, and automation solutions. The company focuses on building scalable, user-centric technology for startups and growing businesses.
Contact
ValidPixelContact
Elvis Sotiri
248-457-5112
https://validpixel.com
