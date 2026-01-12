siffron Expands European Presence to Support Evolving Retail Merchandising Needs
Stockholm, Sweden, January 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- siffron has announced an expansion of its operations to better serve retailers and brand manufacturers across Europe, responding to increasing demand for more effective shelf execution, fresh food merchandising, and integrated loss prevention solutions.
European retailers continue to navigate rising operational pressures alongside heightened shopper expectations. siffron’s expanded presence is designed to support these challenges by providing retailers with best-in-class solutions to improve on-shelf availability, maintain planogram integrity, and create cleaner, more efficient fresh and chilled departments—while addressing shrink in high-risk categories without compromising the in-store experience.
The company’s approach combines practical merchandising systems with design-led thinking, enabling retailers to enhance product visibility, simplify replenishment, and improve overall store execution. In fresh areas, siffron’s solutions are engineered to support hygiene, organization, and presentation, helping retailers maintain consistent standards across formats and locations.
“Retailers are looking for solutions that work across categories and store environments, not just individual products,” said Tomas Humphreys, VP/GM of siffron Europe. “Our focus in Europe is on supporting better execution at the shelf, improving fresh departments, and helping retailers protect margin in a way that feels natural in the store.”
The expansion strengthens siffron’s ability to work alongside European retailers as a long-term partner, delivering adaptable merchandising and loss prevention solutions that support both operational efficiency and the shopper experience.
About siffron
siffron develops merchandising and loss prevention solutions that help retailers and brands improve shelf performance, operational efficiency, and in-store execution. The company works collaboratively with customers to address real-world retail challenges across evolving store environments.
