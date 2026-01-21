Jazz Power Initiative Excited to Welcome Donnie Atis to the Board of Directors
Donnie Atis, Senior Vice President and Head of Bank and Broker Dealer Experience at Global Atlantic, joins Jazz Power Initiative Board.
New York, NY, January 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jazz Power Initiative (JPI) is pleased to announce the addition of the organization’s newest board member, Donnie Atis, who brings 20 years of leadership in the financial services and banking industry. Donnie currently serves as Senior Vice President and Head of Bank and Broker Dealer Experience at Global Atlantic.
Donnie’s commitment to community service and empowering young people mirrors Jazz Power Initiative’s mission in powerful ways. A lifelong supporter of jazz education, he is also an accomplished pianist and a dedicated collector of vintage keyboard instruments. His blend of strategic leadership and deep personal connection to the music makes him a natural champion for Jazz Power’s next chapter.
As Jazz Power Initiative grows—expanding programs, strengthening community engagement, and building sustainable fundraising strategies, leaders like Donnie help ensure that the organization remains grounded in its purpose. As a board member, he is eager to broaden Jazz Power Initiative’s influence within the financial services community while championing jazz education as a transformative force for young people.
Co-founder, Dr. Eli Yamin, JPI’s Managing and Artistic Director, and Board President, Dr. Wendy Rothman both expressed their excitement in welcoming this new member to the board, as the organization heads into preparations for the Jazz Power Initiative 2026 Syncopated Gala Celebration and a new year of jazz concerts, in-school activities and community youth education programs.
Dr. Eli Yamin, Co-Founder, Managing & Artistic Director said, "Donnie's personal knowledge of music and the importance of music education alongside his deep experience in finance will be a tremendous asset to Jazz Power and our mission to transform lives through jazz arts education and performance."
Dr. Wendy Rothman, Board President: “Donnie brings both strategic thinking and genuine passion for our mission. We couldn’t be happier to have him join our board.”
Jazz Power Initiative will celebrate 22-years of service to children and members of the Harlem, Washington Heights and Inwood communities through their arts education and community jazz programs. With the non-profit community taking major hits due to a lack of government support, and the dwindling of funding streams, organizations like Jazz Power Initiative must be proactive and creative as they look at new funding models to help them navigate these difficult times.
To learn more about Jazz Power Initiative and to donate, visit www.jazzpower.org.
