Benchmark International Facilitated the Transaction of Southland Mechanical, LLC and Modigent, LLC
Houston, TX, January 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Founded in 2008 and based in Houston, Texas, Southland Mechanical provides commercial and industrial HVAC solutions for complex environments and mission-critical facilities. The company specializes in design-build, retrofit, service, and maintenance, delivering reliable performance across a range of industrial and commercial applications. Guided by core values of honesty, integrity, and reliability, Southland Mechanical combines technical expertise with advanced safety protocols and technology-driven solutions.
Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Modigent drives innovation and growth nationwide with next-generation infrastructure, technology, and energy solutions. Operating coast-to-coast with a portfolio of specialized brands in HVAC, plumbing, and controls systems, Modigent is known for its commitment to service, collaboration, and integrity.
This acquisition is a significant step in Modigent's expansion, uniting companies with aligned values and complementary strengths. Founded by Allen Foglesong in 2008, Southland Mechanical has built a legacy on honesty, integrity, and reliability, earning respect in the Houston region. Known for creating a positive workplace and strong work culture, and for delivering high-quality service in demanding environments, Southland Mechanical has grown into a trusted contractor in the industrial and commercial sectors.
"Bringing Southland Mechanical into the Modigent family is a natural step in our growth. Their team, culture, and market strength impressed us deeply. We see in them a shared ethos and a passion for excellence that resonates with our vision.
Houston is one of the largest HVAC markets in the nation, and Southland Mechanical brings exactly what we need to compete here—deep relationships in complex industrial environments and a leadership team committed to long-term growth."
- Daniel Bueschel, CEO of Modigent
Vice President Cade Leitko will continue to oversee operations across Houston's metro region alongside Foglesong as the company expands its service capabilities and workforce.
"This transaction was a pleasure to be a part of from beginning to end. It's always gratifying to see a transaction cross the finish line where there's a 'perfect fit'. All the best to both parties in their future endeavors." - Haden Buckman, Senior Deal Associate, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350/ Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International:
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handledtransactions across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network, as well as the #1 Sell-side Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by PitchBook’s and Refinitiv’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: https://www.benchmarkintl.com/insights
