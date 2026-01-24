New Year Offer: FundedProFX Introduces Major Savings on $3K–$200K Demo Accounts
Harrisonville, MO, January 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- FundedProFX, a global provider of structured demo trading challenges, has announced a New Year promotional offer to celebrate the start of 2026 and support traders beginning the year with discipline and confidence. FundedProFX offers trading accounts ranging from $3,000 to $200,000, designed to accommodate traders at different experience and capital levels.
To mark the excitement and fresh start of the New Year, FundedProFX is offering exclusive discounts on its demo trading challenges. Traders can enjoy 60% off on larger account sizes, including $100,000 and $200,000 accounts, and 50% off on accounts ranging from $3,000 to $50,000 for a limited time.
Global traders can access these demo challenges at a reduced cost as part of FundedProFX’s seasonal initiative aimed at encouraging structured, rule-based, and disciplined trading practices. The New Year discount applies to FundedProFX’s demo trading challenges, which are designed to simulate real market conditions while enforcing predefined risk management rules. Traders can access the offer by entering the promo code NEW60 during checkout.
FundedProFX demo challenges focus on evaluating consistency, risk control, and adherence to trading rules, rather than speculative or reckless trading behavior. The promotion is intended to make structured demo evaluations more accessible to traders who wish to refine their strategies and improve discipline at the beginning of the year.
For traders who are interested in news trading, FundedProFX provides the opportunity to trade during major market news events within its demo environment. Traders who want to develop confidence, practice execution, and improve their skills around high-impact news scenarios can do so without personal capital exposure, allowing them to build experience in dynamic market conditions.
FundedProFX emphasizes that its demo trading challenges are educational and evaluative in nature. Trading outcomes are not guaranteed and depend on individual strategy, market conditions, and risk management discipline.
The New Year discount reflects the growing interest in rule-based trading environments, where traders can test strategies, improve consistency, and develop trading skills in a structured setting.
Traders interested in the New Year promotion can apply the discount code NEW60 at checkout via:
https://app.fundedprofx.com/checkout
The offer is available for a limited time and may be subject to terms and conditions.
To mark the excitement and fresh start of the New Year, FundedProFX is offering exclusive discounts on its demo trading challenges. Traders can enjoy 60% off on larger account sizes, including $100,000 and $200,000 accounts, and 50% off on accounts ranging from $3,000 to $50,000 for a limited time.
Global traders can access these demo challenges at a reduced cost as part of FundedProFX’s seasonal initiative aimed at encouraging structured, rule-based, and disciplined trading practices. The New Year discount applies to FundedProFX’s demo trading challenges, which are designed to simulate real market conditions while enforcing predefined risk management rules. Traders can access the offer by entering the promo code NEW60 during checkout.
FundedProFX demo challenges focus on evaluating consistency, risk control, and adherence to trading rules, rather than speculative or reckless trading behavior. The promotion is intended to make structured demo evaluations more accessible to traders who wish to refine their strategies and improve discipline at the beginning of the year.
For traders who are interested in news trading, FundedProFX provides the opportunity to trade during major market news events within its demo environment. Traders who want to develop confidence, practice execution, and improve their skills around high-impact news scenarios can do so without personal capital exposure, allowing them to build experience in dynamic market conditions.
FundedProFX emphasizes that its demo trading challenges are educational and evaluative in nature. Trading outcomes are not guaranteed and depend on individual strategy, market conditions, and risk management discipline.
The New Year discount reflects the growing interest in rule-based trading environments, where traders can test strategies, improve consistency, and develop trading skills in a structured setting.
Traders interested in the New Year promotion can apply the discount code NEW60 at checkout via:
https://app.fundedprofx.com/checkout
The offer is available for a limited time and may be subject to terms and conditions.
Contact
FundedprofxContact
Sam Humphrey
506-300-5056
fundedprofx.com/
Sam Humphrey
506-300-5056
fundedprofx.com/
Categories