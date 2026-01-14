St. Petersburg Foundation Marks Groundbreaking of Reimagined Science Center, Launches Capital Campaign
St. Petersburg, FL, January 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The St. Petersburg Foundation joined local, state, and federal leaders Friday to celebrate the official groundbreaking of the reimagined St. Petersburg Science Center, formally launching a capital campaign to support the facility’s redevelopment and long-term future.
The ceremony brought together a bipartisan group of current and former elected officials, highlighting years of collaboration to revive the once-beloved civic landmark. Speakers included former Governor Charlie Crist, St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch, State Senator Darryl Rouson, State Representatives Linda Chaney and Berny Jacques, City Councilmember Copley Gerdes, and former City Councilmember Robert Blackmon, the project’s original advocate.
Originally opened in 1966 and closed in 2014, the Science Center will reopen in summer 2027 following a $25 million redevelopment led by the St. Petersburg Group and its partners, collectively known as St. Pete for STEAM. The group recently acquired the 3.9-acre site from the City of St. Petersburg.
Plans for the reimagined Science Center include advanced technology and artificial intelligence labs, workforce training and education programs, restored historic elements, gardens, and flexible community and event spaces.
“The groundbreaking marks the start of construction and the beginning of a community-wide effort to invest in education, innovation, and economic opportunity,” said Joe Hamilton, Founder St. Petersburg Foundation. “The capital campaign invites public and private partners to help ensure the Science Center serves future generations.”
More than $10 million has been raised to date. The capital campaign will seek additional philanthropic support from individuals, businesses, and institutions. Naming rights, AI Village station sponsorships, scholarships and other partnership opportunities are available.
For more information about the Science Center project or the capital campaign, visit https://sciencecenter.ai/. Write explore@sciencecenter.ai to connect with our team.
St. Petersburg Foundation
The St. Petersburg Foundation builds capacity at the organizational and community level for social impact. We leverage public, private, and philanthropic resources to address our community’s most pressing challenges.
www.stpete.foundation
Contact
St. Petersburg FoundationContact
Keara McGraw
(727) 464-5404
