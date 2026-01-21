Nomad Fit Lab Mobile DEXA Scan Service Launches Accountability Duo Offer
Nomad Fit Lab is offering an Accountability Duo DEXA scan limited time offer. Get two full-body DEXA scans for one low price. Bring a friend, get your body composition data, and stay on track together.
Phoenix, AZ, January 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- According to the Association for Talent Development, “you’re 65% more likely to achieve a goal when you have an accountability partner? Your odds of success jump to 95% when you commit to ongoing check-ins with that partner.”
These statistics highlight the importance of accountability and partnering-up with a good friend to hold one another accountable. People make better, more consistent progress when they don’t go it alone.
To help everyone stay accountable and stick to their resolutions this new year, Nomad Fit Lab is offering an Accountability Duo DEXA scan limited time offer. Get two full-body DEXA scans for one low price of $99. Bring a friend, get your body composition data, and stay on track together.
Each scan comes with a personalized body composition report. Measure body fat, track visceral fat, analyze muscle mass, and check bone density. Every appointment also includes a personalized walkthrough of the data.
Each Accountability Duo package also includes accountability emails designed to keep everyone aligned and moving forward—together. “You’re not just cheering each other on — you’re reviewing real data, celebrating wins, and adjusting your approach based on facts, not feelings.”
The start of the year is the perfect time to stop setting vague goals and start building systems that actually work. An accountability partner plus real data is one of the most effective combinations out there.
Grab a friend. Get the data and stay accountable—together. This offer is only available for a limited time, so act now: https://www.nomadfitlab.com/dexa-scan-duo/.
About Nomad Fit Lab
Nomad Fit Lab provides mobile DEXA scan services in Seattle, the Pacific Northwest & Phoenix. Shawn Fay, a fitness enthusiast and tech innovator, saw a gap in personalized health tracking and filled it with a mobile lab that brings advanced health diagnostics and DEXA scan technology directly to clients. Employing the latest technology, Nomad Fit Lab ensures every scan and assessment is precise and informative. For more information, please visit: https://www.nomadfitlab.com/.
