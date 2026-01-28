Rubies Unleashed Launches Developer Accounts to Empower Indie Creators
Rubies Unleashed, the curated indie marketplace for games and apps developed by Tkprobix, has launched developer accounts as of January 13, 2026. Creators can now claim projects, manage updates, edit descriptions, and control visibility in this secure, community-focused platform that spotlights hidden gem indie content.
Lagos, Nigeria, January 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Rubies Unleashed, the indie-first digital marketplace for games, apps, and creative projects, today announced the rollout of developer accounts, enabling independent creators to take direct control of their listings.
Founded by Daniel Oluwatunmibi (DanTunmibi) through his Lagos-based company Tkprobix, Rubies Unleashed builds on the legacy of its predecessor RubyApks by offering a curated, ad-free alternative to mainstream and open-upload platforms. The platform emphasizes quality discovery, security, and genuine community support for rising developers.
Daniel Oluwatunmibi stated on January 13, 2026, “I’ve just shipped something important for Rubies Unleashed. Developer accounts are now live. This means creators can finally claim projects already listed on the platform and manage updates, descriptions, and visibility themselves.”
Oluwatunmibi added, “With this update, indie developers can:
“Claim ownership of projects featured in the curated showcase
“Update project details, descriptions, and assets
“Control visibility and manage how their work is presented.”
Unlike algorithm-driven marketplaces that favor trends and paid promotion, Rubies Unleashed hand-picks every item to highlight meaningful, creative work. All content is rigorously security-checked and verified malware-free, with downloads delivered through a high-performance global network for fast, reliable access.
The platform’s mission is to “Unleash Hidden Gems” by connecting users with overlooked indie titles and supporting creators through community engagement. Users can interact with the Rubies system by filling a “Treasure Vault” through discovering and supporting projects, encouraging exploration and loyalty.
Current showcased projects include innovative and experimental works such as:
Particulitix – particle-based simulation game
The Professor AI – AI-powered educational tool
Studly – study and productivity app
Alien on the Radar – sci-fi adventure game
The Pizza Knight Saves The Princess – humorous retro platformer
CubeCutting – geometry puzzle game
YScroll – beta scrolling adventure software
Postra – content posting tool
Tkprobix, the driving force behind Rubies Unleashed, is a results-oriented digital innovation company with over 50 completed projects and a 98% client satisfaction rate. Led by Oluwatunmibi, a full-stack developer, software engineering student at Babcock University, AI enthusiast, photographer, and designer, the company blends technology, creativity, and functionality to build inclusive, accessible solutions.
Oluwatunmibi also said, “Related projects include PDFnBooks, a community-driven digital library for free eBooks across various genres.”
Built with React for the frontend, Python for backend logic, GitHub for collaboration, and Netlify for hosting and delivery, Rubies Unleashed delivers a modern, responsive experience optimized for global users.
As an early-stage platform, Rubies Unleashed offers a complementary niche: a safe, intentional space for indie discovery and creator empowerment, particularly valuable for developers from underrepresented regions seeking fair visibility. Creators are invited to visit the platform to claim their projects, while users can explore verified indie content and start filling their Rubies vault.
Explore Rubies Unleashed at: https://rubiesunleashed.netlify.app/
Learn more about Tkprobix at: https://tkprobix.netlify.app/
Follow founder updates: @DanTunmibi on X
For media inquiries, collaboration opportunities, or developer support, contact tkprobix@gmail.com.
About Tkprobix
Tkprobix is a digital innovation company founded by Daniel Oluwatunmibi, dedicated to creating high-quality, original web and digital solutions that prioritize creativity, accessibility, and real-world impact for creators and users worldwide.
