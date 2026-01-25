Envirolink Publishes Third-Party Verified EPD for Sustainable Building Products, Enabling LEED v4.1 and BREEAM Compliance

Envirolink Publishes Third-Party Verified EPDs for Sustainable Building Materials Envirolink announces independently verified Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) for its construction products. The Type III Environmental Labels provide carbon footprint data supporting LEED v4.1 and BREEAM compliance. Developed through rigorous Lifecycle Assessment, the EPDs enable architects and contractors to reduce embodied carbon and achieve Net Zero Construction goals.