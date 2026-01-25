Envirolink Publishes Third-Party Verified EPD for Sustainable Building Products, Enabling LEED v4.1 and BREEAM Compliance
Envirolink Publishes Third-Party Verified EPDs for Sustainable Building Materials Envirolink announces independently verified Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) for its construction products. The Type III Environmental Labels provide carbon footprint data supporting LEED v4.1 and BREEAM compliance. Developed through rigorous Lifecycle Assessment, the EPDs enable architects and contractors to reduce embodied carbon and achieve Net Zero Construction goals.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, January 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Envirolink, a leading provider of environmental transparency solutions for the construction industry, today announced the publication of independently verified Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) for its portfolio of sustainable building materials. The Type III Environmental Labels, developed through comprehensive Lifecycle Assessment (LCA) methodologies, provide architects, contractors, and developers with scientifically rigorous carbon footprint disclosure data to support green building certification and embodied carbon reduction strategies.
The newly published EPDs cover Envirolink's range of construction products and deliver transparent, third-party verified environmental performance data across all lifecycle stages. This cradle-to-grave analysis quantifies critical environmental indicators including Global Warming Potential (GWP), resource depletion, and energy consumption from raw material extraction through end-of-life disposal. The documentation enables design professionals to make informed material selections that align with Net Zero Construction goals and circular economy principles.
Advancing Sustainable Product Transparency Through Rigorous Assessment
Environmental Product Declarations represent the gold standard in sustainable product transparency. Envirolink's EPDs were developed in accordance with international Product Category Rules (PCR) and ISO 14025 standards, ensuring consistency and comparability across the building materials sector. The Lifecycle Assessment process examined every phase of production, from resource extraction and manufacturing to transportation, installation, use, and ultimate disposal or recycling.
"Transparency is the foundation of meaningful environmental progress in the built environment," said a representative from Envirolink. "By publishing third-party verified EPDs, we're providing the construction industry with the data they need to select materials that genuinely reduce environmental impact. This isn't marketing—it's science-based disclosure that empowers better decisions."
The documented environmental data reveals specific embodied carbon metrics that allow project teams to quantify and minimize the carbon footprint of building materials before construction begins, addressing one of the most significant contributors to global greenhouse gas emissions.
Supporting LEED and Green Building Standards
The publication of these EPDs directly supports architects and contractors pursuing green building certifications. Under LEED v4.1 and LEED v5 frameworks, projects can earn valuable credits by specifying products with published EPDs, particularly those demonstrating reduced environmental impact. Similarly, BREEAM compliance requirements increasingly prioritize materials with transparent environmental declarations.
Design professionals can now incorporate Envirolink's verified environmental data into whole-building Lifecycle Assessments, contributing to credits in materials categories and supporting overall project sustainability goals. The EPDs provide the technical documentation required for submitting LEED Materials and Resources credits and BREEAM Material categories, streamlining the certification process.
For projects targeting ambitious sustainability benchmarks such as Living Building Challenge or pursuing Net Zero certification, the detailed GWP data enables precise carbon accounting and demonstrates commitment to measurable environmental performance rather than unsubstantiated claims.
Commitment to Third-Party Verification and Continuous Improvement
All Envirolink EPDs have undergone independent third-party verification by qualified LCA practitioners, ensuring accuracy, completeness, and compliance with international standards. This verification process provides assurance that the environmental data meets the highest standards of scientific rigor and transparency.
The company views EPD publication as the beginning of an ongoing sustainability journey rather than a final destination. By establishing baseline environmental performance through comprehensive Lifecycle Assessment, Envirolink has created a framework for measuring progress, identifying improvement opportunities, and setting science-based reduction targets.
"These EPDs give us a clear picture of our environmental footprint and a roadmap for reduction," the representative added. "We're committed to continuous improvement, exploring innovations in raw material sourcing, manufacturing efficiency, and product design that will further reduce embodied carbon in future product iterations."
Future Sustainability Roadmap
Looking beyond current EPD publication, Envirolink has outlined an ambitious sustainability roadmap that includes expanded product coverage, regular EPD updates reflecting manufacturing improvements, and exploration of circular economy principles including increased recycled content and design for disassembly.
The company is actively pursuing partnerships with suppliers committed to decarbonization and investigating renewable energy integration in production facilities. These initiatives align with broader industry momentum toward Net Zero Construction and the urgent need to address embodied carbon in the built environment.
Envirolink also plans to expand educational resources for design professionals, offering webinars and technical guidance on interpreting EPD data and incorporating environmental performance into material selection workflows.
About Envirolink
Envirolink provides comprehensive environmental transparency solutions for the construction and building materials industries. Specializing in Environmental Product Declarations, Lifecycle Assessment, and sustainable product certification, Envirolink partners with manufacturers and developers to deliver scientifically rigorous environmental data that supports green building goals and climate action commitments. Based in Dubai, UAE, Envirolink serves clients across the Middle East and globally, advancing transparency and sustainability in the built environment.
The newly published EPDs cover Envirolink's range of construction products and deliver transparent, third-party verified environmental performance data across all lifecycle stages. This cradle-to-grave analysis quantifies critical environmental indicators including Global Warming Potential (GWP), resource depletion, and energy consumption from raw material extraction through end-of-life disposal. The documentation enables design professionals to make informed material selections that align with Net Zero Construction goals and circular economy principles.
Advancing Sustainable Product Transparency Through Rigorous Assessment
Environmental Product Declarations represent the gold standard in sustainable product transparency. Envirolink's EPDs were developed in accordance with international Product Category Rules (PCR) and ISO 14025 standards, ensuring consistency and comparability across the building materials sector. The Lifecycle Assessment process examined every phase of production, from resource extraction and manufacturing to transportation, installation, use, and ultimate disposal or recycling.
"Transparency is the foundation of meaningful environmental progress in the built environment," said a representative from Envirolink. "By publishing third-party verified EPDs, we're providing the construction industry with the data they need to select materials that genuinely reduce environmental impact. This isn't marketing—it's science-based disclosure that empowers better decisions."
The documented environmental data reveals specific embodied carbon metrics that allow project teams to quantify and minimize the carbon footprint of building materials before construction begins, addressing one of the most significant contributors to global greenhouse gas emissions.
Supporting LEED and Green Building Standards
The publication of these EPDs directly supports architects and contractors pursuing green building certifications. Under LEED v4.1 and LEED v5 frameworks, projects can earn valuable credits by specifying products with published EPDs, particularly those demonstrating reduced environmental impact. Similarly, BREEAM compliance requirements increasingly prioritize materials with transparent environmental declarations.
Design professionals can now incorporate Envirolink's verified environmental data into whole-building Lifecycle Assessments, contributing to credits in materials categories and supporting overall project sustainability goals. The EPDs provide the technical documentation required for submitting LEED Materials and Resources credits and BREEAM Material categories, streamlining the certification process.
For projects targeting ambitious sustainability benchmarks such as Living Building Challenge or pursuing Net Zero certification, the detailed GWP data enables precise carbon accounting and demonstrates commitment to measurable environmental performance rather than unsubstantiated claims.
Commitment to Third-Party Verification and Continuous Improvement
All Envirolink EPDs have undergone independent third-party verification by qualified LCA practitioners, ensuring accuracy, completeness, and compliance with international standards. This verification process provides assurance that the environmental data meets the highest standards of scientific rigor and transparency.
The company views EPD publication as the beginning of an ongoing sustainability journey rather than a final destination. By establishing baseline environmental performance through comprehensive Lifecycle Assessment, Envirolink has created a framework for measuring progress, identifying improvement opportunities, and setting science-based reduction targets.
"These EPDs give us a clear picture of our environmental footprint and a roadmap for reduction," the representative added. "We're committed to continuous improvement, exploring innovations in raw material sourcing, manufacturing efficiency, and product design that will further reduce embodied carbon in future product iterations."
Future Sustainability Roadmap
Looking beyond current EPD publication, Envirolink has outlined an ambitious sustainability roadmap that includes expanded product coverage, regular EPD updates reflecting manufacturing improvements, and exploration of circular economy principles including increased recycled content and design for disassembly.
The company is actively pursuing partnerships with suppliers committed to decarbonization and investigating renewable energy integration in production facilities. These initiatives align with broader industry momentum toward Net Zero Construction and the urgent need to address embodied carbon in the built environment.
Envirolink also plans to expand educational resources for design professionals, offering webinars and technical guidance on interpreting EPD data and incorporating environmental performance into material selection workflows.
About Envirolink
Envirolink provides comprehensive environmental transparency solutions for the construction and building materials industries. Specializing in Environmental Product Declarations, Lifecycle Assessment, and sustainable product certification, Envirolink partners with manufacturers and developers to deliver scientifically rigorous environmental data that supports green building goals and climate action commitments. Based in Dubai, UAE, Envirolink serves clients across the Middle East and globally, advancing transparency and sustainability in the built environment.
Contact
EnvirolinkContact
Murugan Ayyappan
971543139696
https://www.envirolink.me
Murugan Ayyappan
971543139696
https://www.envirolink.me
Categories