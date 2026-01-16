Kitchen Tune-Up Hosting Farragut Showroom Grand Opening
Kitchen Remodeling Franchise Celebrating Grand Opening Event
Knoxville, TN, January 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kitchen Tune-Up, a national kitchen remodeling company known for providing an exceptional customer experience, has opened a new showroom in Farragut, Tennessee. A ribbon cutting with the Farragut West Knox Chamber of Commerce will be held on Wednesday, February 25 at 11:00 a.m. An open house will follow until 6:00 p.m., with the public invited to stop in throughout the day.
The showroom, open since early November, allows homeowners to explore cabinet refacing, redooring, and kitchen remodel options in a relaxed, design-forward space. “We create kitchens that homeowners are proud of,” said Wesley Steese, Local Owner of Kitchen Tune-Up Knoxville, TN. “Spaces that are beautiful and functional but also places where families and friends naturally come together.”
Light refreshments will be available, and team members will be on hand to answer questions and schedule design consultations.
Event Details
Ribbon Cutting: Wednesday, February 25 at 11:00 a.m.
Open House: 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Location: 11113 Kingston Pike Knoxville, TN
Kitchen Tune-Up has been upgrading and updating kitchens across Knoxville and surrounding communities since 2016. Services include the company’s Original Tune-Up – a proprietary wood reconditioning process – as well as cabinet redooring, cabinet painting, cabinet refacing, and custom cabinetry and full remodels. The Kitchen Tune-Up sales process guides homeowners through the entire project.
To learn more about Kitchen Tune-Up visit kitchentuneup.com or Kitchen Tune-Up Knoxville, TN on Facebook to view a Project Gallery, kitchen inspiration, and more.
About Kitchen Tune-Up
Celebrating 38 years in business in 2026, Kitchen Tune-Up specializes in creating an amazing remodeling experience. Offering five ways to update kitchens and cabinetry, services include cabinet refacing, redooring, new cabinets, the Original Tune-Up, and cabinet painting. With more than 275 franchised territories across the United States Canada, Kitchen Tune-Up was ranked on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list in 2025 and has been ranked for 36 consecutive years. Kitchen Tune-Up offers personalized service and incredible results that are structured around customer service Trustpoints to create kitchens that inspire and uplift.
About Home Franchise Concepts
Home Franchise Concepts®, one of America’s largest franchising systems in the home services industry, is a family of franchise brands dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs to build thriving businesses that align with their passions. As a proven leader in transforming people’s lives through franchising, Home Franchise Concepts offers a people-centric approach to its business model demonstrated by its commitment to innovation, growth and industry leadership. Unified in the goal of “Building Futures Together,” the brand, its franchisees, and its associates are successful in delivering exceptional services to customers and communities across the country. Home Franchise Concepts’ brands, including AdvantaClean®, Aussie Met Mobile®, Bath Tune-Up®, Budget Blinds®, Concrete Craft®, Kitchen Tune-Up®, Lightspeed Restoration®, Premier Garage®, The Tailored Closet®, and Two Maids® are consistently rated at the top of their categories and supported by more than 2,600 franchise territories in the U.S. and Canada. For information on franchise opportunities please visit homefranchiseconcepts.com.
Sarah Eisenbeisz
605-225-4049
www.kitchentuneup.com
