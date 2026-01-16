Statement by the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria: Decisive Action to End Violence in the North Central States
Abuja, Nigeria, January 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Following his declaration of a national security emergency on 26 November 2025, President Tinubu of Nigeria is executing a strengthened security plan to safeguard civilians in their communities and uphold every Nigerian’s right to worship freely.
President Tinubu has ordered an expanded security surge into the North Central states of Nigeria and other affected areas. The surge includes:
• Additional deployments of military and police forces to reinforce local security forces.
• Expanded patrols and rapid-response coverage in vulnerable communities and along key commercial routes.
• Focused, intelligence-led operations to disrupt and dismantle terrorist and criminal networks.
• Stronger operational coordination across federal and state security services to accelerate response and prevent attacks.
The government is also advancing the Forest Guards security initiative to deny criminals sanctuary in forest corridors, under clear command-and-control, strict rules of engagement, and strong accountability.
To protect worshippers, the President has directed enhanced security around places of worship, including increased presence around churches on Sundays, guided by threat assessments and coordinated with local leadership.
“We will protect worshippers, defend innocent lives, and deny terrorists and kidnappers any safe haven. Nigeria will not yield any community to those who threaten our people—especially in the North Central states and other affected areas.”
— President Bola Ahmed Tinubu
Nigeria’s counter-terrorism operations will remain Nigerian-led, supported where appropriate by partner cooperation—including on ISR (intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance)—consistent with Nigeria’s sovereignty and national interest.
