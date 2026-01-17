Successful G2E Asia @ the Philippines Brings Together Thousands of Industry Leaders and Professionals
G2E Asia @ the Philippines gathered 3,343 professionals for a two-day event featuring 100+ brands, expert sessions, and networking, earning strong feedback. Next G2E Asia runs May 12–14, 2026 in Macao.
Manila, Philippines, January 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- G2E Asia @ the Philippines, a special edition of G2E Asia, concluded successfully in December, bringing together 3,343 gaming and entertainment professionals from the Philippines and across Asia.
Over two intensive days, the locally focused edition showcased more than 100 brands, 50 industry experts, and 5 networking sessions, earning overwhelmingly positive feedback. “The strong turnout and engagement demonstrate the industry’s trust in G2E Asia as a leading platform and its confidence in the Philippine market,” said Vera Ng, Project Director of RX (Reed Exhibitions) and organizer of G2E Asia and G2E Asia @ the Philippines. “The support we receive inspires us to continue elevating the event to meet the evolving needs of the industry.”
G2E Asia will next take place at The Venetian Macao from May 12 to 14, 2026, alongside Asian IR Expo.
To learn more about G2E Asia @ the Philippines, visit www.G2EAsiaPhilippines.com
To learn more about G2E Asia, visit www.G2EAsia.com
For media inquiries, please contact
Chopin Mo
RX (Reed Exhibitions)
Email: chopin.mo@rxglobal.com
For exhibitor inquiries, please contact
Shermen Ho
RX (Reed Exhibitions)
Email: Shermen.ho@rxglobal.com
