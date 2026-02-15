HOO CHEMTEC Ships 25.2 Tons of TCCA Tablets for Pool Water Treatment to Saudi Arabia
HOO CHEMTEC announces the successful delivery of 25.2 metric tons of Trichloroisocyanuric Acid (TCCA) tablets to Saudi Arabia. This shipment, designated for swimming pool water treatment, underscores the company's commitment to supplying high-quality disinfectants for recreational water safety and hygiene in international markets.
Zhengzhou City, China, February 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- HOO CHEMTEC, a professional manufacturer and exporter of water treatment chemicals, has successfully completed a shipment of 25.2 tons of Trichloroisocyanuric Acid (TCCA) tablets to Saudi Arabia.
The high-purity TCCA tablets are primarily used for effective disinfection and algae control in swimming pools. This product helps maintain optimal water cleanliness, ensuring a safe and hygienic swimming environment by efficiently eliminating bacteria and contaminants.
This delivery to Saudi Arabia highlights HOO CHEMTEC's reliable production capability and the strong trust from its international clientele. The company is dedicated to upholding stringent quality standards across its product range, which includes various disinfectants, coagulants, and other specialty chemicals for water treatment.
HOO CHEMTEC remains focused on supporting global partners with consistent product quality and service, contributing to public health and water management solutions worldwide.
The high-purity TCCA tablets are primarily used for effective disinfection and algae control in swimming pools. This product helps maintain optimal water cleanliness, ensuring a safe and hygienic swimming environment by efficiently eliminating bacteria and contaminants.
This delivery to Saudi Arabia highlights HOO CHEMTEC's reliable production capability and the strong trust from its international clientele. The company is dedicated to upholding stringent quality standards across its product range, which includes various disinfectants, coagulants, and other specialty chemicals for water treatment.
HOO CHEMTEC remains focused on supporting global partners with consistent product quality and service, contributing to public health and water management solutions worldwide.
Contact
Zheng Zhou HOO CHEMTECContact
Rain Zhang
16696202111
www.hoochemtec.com
Rain Zhang
16696202111
www.hoochemtec.com
Categories