HOO CHEMTEC Ships 25.2 Tons of TCCA Tablets for Pool Water Treatment to Saudi Arabia

HOO CHEMTEC announces the successful delivery of 25.2 metric tons of Trichloroisocyanuric Acid (TCCA) tablets to Saudi Arabia. This shipment, designated for swimming pool water treatment, underscores the company's commitment to supplying high-quality disinfectants for recreational water safety and hygiene in international markets.