MatchedWell Launches Leadership Coaching Platform for High-Growth Organizations
MatchedWell announced the launch of its leadership coaching platform, designed to help high-growth organizations unlock leadership potential and accelerate performance at scale. Founded by Julie Alfin, the company pairs top talent with elite, precisely matched coaches—delivering high-impact leadership development with zero operational lift.
New York, NY, January 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- MatchedWell today announced the launch of its leadership coaching platform, designed to help high-growth organizations unlock leadership potential and accelerate performance at scale. The company’s newly launched website, https://getmatchedwell.com, marks a shift toward more accessible, high-impact coaching for founders, executives, and high performers.
MatchedWell connects top talent with elite coaches who are precisely matched to unlock potential, accelerate impact, and drive lasting results—with zero operational lift for internal teams.
Founded by Julie Alfin, MatchedWell was built on the belief that greatness is a decision and that the right coach can be a force multiplier for leadership growth. After more than a decade in the financial services industry, Alfin identified a consistent gap: organizations value development, but often lack the time, bandwidth, and process to deliver the kind of coaching that meaningfully strengthens leadership and performance.
“MatchedWell closes the gap between intention and impact,” said Alfin. “We make high-caliber coaching a strategic lever for performance, culture, and retention.”
Anna Goldstein, COO and Master Coach at MatchedWell, leads the coaching methodology. “We go beyond surface-level skills,” said Goldstein. “By getting to the heart of what’s driving a challenge, we help leaders cut through noise, gain clarity, and take decisive action that drives results.”
MatchedWell serves startups, scale-ups, and established organizations seeking to embed leadership development into business strategy without adding administrative burden.
For more information, visit https://getmatchedwell.com.
Contact
Anna Goldstein
