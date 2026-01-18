Jason A. Lief, Partner, Windels Marx to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Make Patents Great Again? Navigating the Trump-Era Patent System Overhaul
The Knowledge Group, a leading producer of regulatory-focused webcasts, announced that Jason A. Lief, Partner at Windels Marx, will speak at its upcoming webcast, “Make Patents Great Again? Navigating the Trump-Era Patent System Overhaul,” scheduled for January 30, 2026, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM ET.
About Jason A. Lief
Jason Lief is a premier patent trial lawyer with 25 years of experience. He has litigated and tried dozens of major patent and other intellectual property cases on behalf of some of the world’s most innovative and dynamic companies, often involving billion dollar products. Applying his legal and scientific training, Jason has established a reputation for winning outcomes and courtroom excellence.
About Windels Marx
Windels Marx Lane & Mittendorf, LLP, is a full service law firm formed by the merger of two high quality, well known firms, Windels, Marx, Davies & Ives, with roots dating from the 1830's, and Lane & Mittendorf, LLP, itself one half century old. We represent a diverse group of domestic and international clients in a broad-based general legal practice centering on corporate, bankruptcy, litigation, real estate, banking, and other major business practice areas.
Event Summary
The patent system is experiencing significant change under the second Trump administration, as the USPTO revises PTAB procedures and shifts interpretations of patent law. Those changes will also impact litigant’s strategies in the federal courts. Practitioners must adapt quickly to stay ahead.
Join Jason A. Lief, Partner at Windels Marx, for this CLE webinar. He will explore the changing patent landscape, discuss possible effects of policy changes with respect to different industries, and share practical strategies for protecting innovation and challenging invalid patents in a changing legal environment. Attendees will learn how the Trump administration’s changes may impact patent enforcement and defense.
About The Knowledge Group
Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.
The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you can’t get anywhere else.
