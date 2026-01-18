Jason A. Lief, Partner, Windels Marx to Speak at The Knowledge Group’s Make Patents Great Again? Navigating the Trump-Era Patent System Overhaul

The Knowledge Group, a leading producer of regulatory-focused webcasts, announced that Jason A. Lief, Partner at Windels Marx, will speak at its upcoming webcast, “Make Patents Great Again? Navigating the Trump-Era Patent System Overhaul,” scheduled for January 30, 2026, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM ET.