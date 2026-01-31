Maryland Homes Team Rebrands as McArtor & Co to Support Expanded Real Estate Services
McArtor & Co, formerly Maryland Homes Team of RE/MAX Components, announces its official name change to better reflect its growth and long-term vision in the Maryland, Delaware and Pennsylvania areas. The team continues to deliver the same trusted, client-first real estate service while expanding its reach, partnerships, and property offerings across Maryland and beyond. The new brand supports future opportunities without changing the people, values, or results clients expect.
Fallston, MD, January 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- McArtor & Co, the newly rebranded real estate team formerly known as Maryland Homes Team, today announces its official name change to better align with its growing footprint, capabilities, and long-term vision in residential, commercial, and land real estate services throughout Maryland and beyond. The name change reflects the team’s commitment to broaden service offerings while maintaining the same client-focused excellence that has defined the organization for decades.
Led by REALTOR® and CEO Robert B. McArtor, a real estate professional licensed since 1991 and ranked among the top 1% of agents in the region, McArtor & Co brings together over 60 years of combined agent experience, more than 5,000 successful transactions, and a legacy of over $3 billion in closed sales.
McArtor & Co provides full-service real estate support for buyers and sellers, including strategic property marketing, expert negotiation, home valuation, buyer advocacy, financing guidance, and closing coordination. The team serves residential markets from luxury estates to first-time homes, as well as commercial, land, and specialty properties across Baltimore, Harford, Cecil, Anne Arundel, and surrounding counties.
“Our commitment to integrity, professional service, and superior results remains unwavering,” said Robert McArtor. “The McArtor & Co brand better reflects our expanded capabilities and position in the marketplace, while honoring the trust our clients place in us with one of the most important financial decisions of their lives.”
Clients and partners can continue connecting with the team at www.searchmydreamhome.com, where full property search tools, market insights, and agent profiles are available.
About McArtor & Co
McArtor & Co is a full-service real estate team with deep local market expertise and a strong commitment to client success. With decades of experience and a results-driven approach, the team is dedicated to guiding buyers and sellers through every step of the real estate process.
Media Contact:
Robert B. McArtor
CEO & Team Leader
McArtor & Co
Phone: 443-392-4833
Led by REALTOR® and CEO Robert B. McArtor, a real estate professional licensed since 1991 and ranked among the top 1% of agents in the region, McArtor & Co brings together over 60 years of combined agent experience, more than 5,000 successful transactions, and a legacy of over $3 billion in closed sales.
McArtor & Co provides full-service real estate support for buyers and sellers, including strategic property marketing, expert negotiation, home valuation, buyer advocacy, financing guidance, and closing coordination. The team serves residential markets from luxury estates to first-time homes, as well as commercial, land, and specialty properties across Baltimore, Harford, Cecil, Anne Arundel, and surrounding counties.
“Our commitment to integrity, professional service, and superior results remains unwavering,” said Robert McArtor. “The McArtor & Co brand better reflects our expanded capabilities and position in the marketplace, while honoring the trust our clients place in us with one of the most important financial decisions of their lives.”
Clients and partners can continue connecting with the team at www.searchmydreamhome.com, where full property search tools, market insights, and agent profiles are available.
About McArtor & Co
McArtor & Co is a full-service real estate team with deep local market expertise and a strong commitment to client success. With decades of experience and a results-driven approach, the team is dedicated to guiding buyers and sellers through every step of the real estate process.
Media Contact:
Robert B. McArtor
CEO & Team Leader
McArtor & Co
Phone: 443-392-4833
Contact
McArtor & Co. with RE/MAX ComponentsContact
Robert B. McArtor
443-885-0875
www.SearchMyDreamHome.com
Robert B. McArtor
443-885-0875
www.SearchMyDreamHome.com
Categories