Maryland Homes Team Rebrands as McArtor & Co to Support Expanded Real Estate Services

McArtor & Co, formerly Maryland Homes Team of RE/MAX Components, announces its official name change to better reflect its growth and long-term vision in the Maryland, Delaware and Pennsylvania areas. The team continues to deliver the same trusted, client-first real estate service while expanding its reach, partnerships, and property offerings across Maryland and beyond. The new brand supports future opportunities without changing the people, values, or results clients expect.